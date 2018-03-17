Duke vs Rhode Island Live Stream: How to Watch Online

A trip to Omaha and the Sweet 16 is on the line Saturday afternoon, as No. 2 seed Duke takes on No. 7 Rhode Island at PPG Paints Arena.

The game is scheduled to start around 2:40 p.m. ET (about 25 minutes after the conclusion of Villanova vs Alabama, which starts at 12:10 p.m. ET) and will be broadcast nationally on CBS. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

Recently, a No. 2 seed has meant bad things for Duke: A 23-point loss to Villanova in the Sweet 16 in 2009, a shocking upset at the hands of CJ McCollum and 15-seed Lehigh in 2012, a 22-point defeat to Louisville in the Elite 8 in 2013, and another early upset to seventh-seeded South Carolina last year.

This 2018 team has somewhat of a different feel to it, though. Not only are they elite offensively, but this is the best defensive team Mike Krzyzewski has had since they won the national championship in 2015. They also have one of the most dominant frontcourts in the country with Marvin Bagley and Wendell Carter, who are both potential Top-10 picks next June.

As such, one of the Blue Devils’ biggest strengths is their ability to create second and third chances. They rank first in the nation in offensive rebounding percentage, and during their 89-67 first-round drubbing of Iona on Thursday, they pulled down 14 offense rebounds on their way to a sparkling 1.31 points per possession.

That size is going to be tough for Rhode Island to deal with. Dan Hurley’s team, who typically play four guards at a time and don’t have anyone on the roster taller than 6-foot-8, are just 136th in the country in defensive rebounding percentage. Dealing with Bagley and Carter will be really tough for the Rams, who are 9.5-point underdogs.

All that said, Duke plays a 2-3 zone, which Rhode Island’s guard-heavy lineup could take advantage of. The Rams don’t always shoot the ball consistently, but they have the tools to break down the zone with guys like Jared Terrell and EC Matthews. And if they can turn this into a shootout and keep it close, they have the advantage is the experience department, which may prove to be crucial down the stretch.

Put it all together, and even with the lopsided spread, this sets up as a really entertaining game.