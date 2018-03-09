Richard Callaghan: Figure Skating Coach Accused of Sexual Abuse

One of the top coaches in U.S. Figure skating has finally been suspended, 19 years after sexual abuse allegations were first made against him by his students. Richard Callaghan’s suspension by U.S. Figure Skating and the U.S. Olympic Committee was first reported by ABC News on March 9. The report says that Callaghan was officially banned on March 7.

Callaghan is perhaps best known as the coach of Tara Lipinski, the youngest ever World Figure Stating Champion, who was also a gold medalist at the 1998 Olympics in Nagano.

In his youth, Callaghan was a competitive skater who regularly placed in U.S. Competitions. He began his coaching career in 1072, moving from Rochester to Philadelphia to Colorado Springs to San Diego to Detroit. It was in Michigan where Callaghan coached Lipinski and was also home to his other famous accomplishments. After he was first accused of abuse, Callaghan moved to Florida and into what he referred to as retirement. Although while in Florida, Callaghan coached 2006 World Champion Kimmie Meissner.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. A Year After Tara Lipinski Won Gold at the Olympics Under Callaghan’s Tutelage, the First Abuse Allegations Emerged

A year after Lipinski’s gold medal win, the New York Times published a bombshell report which said that skater Craig Maurizi was accusing Callaghan of sexual abuse. The same story quoted skater Eddy Zeidler, who said Callaghan exposed himself in 1992 while the pair were in a hotel room. Another, Roman Fraden, said his parents confronted Callaghan over sexual remarks the coach had made to Fraden.

Maurizi had been Callaghan’s assistant at the Nagano Olympics but was no longer working with him when the allegations were published. Lipinski had also began working exclusively with Maurizi at this point. The alleged misconduct took place between 1977 and 1995. ABC News reports that the Maurizi allegations had been dismissed due to a skating by-law which decreed that abuse allegations must be made within 60 days. At the time, Callaghan denied the allegations and said that Maurizi was bitter over a feud the pair had regarding Lipinski. The Times reported in October 1999 that Callaghan had been cleared of the alleged abuse.

Maurizi told ABC News that Callaghan’s suspension was a “great step in the right direction.” He added, “At this time, I’m not going to discuss whether I have or have not filed a new claim through SafeSport. I’m in the process of securing legal representation on my behalf.” Maurizi still works in ice skating on the East Coast.

2. At the Time of His Suspension, Was Working as a Coach in Florida Charging More Than $100 Per Hour

According to his Facebook page, Callaghan lives in Naples, Florida. At the time of the ABC News report, Callaghan says on Facebook that he is working as a coach at Germain Arena in Estero, Florida. Callaghan was a student at Villanova University.

On the website for Champions of America, a skating training organization run by Todd Eldredge, a former skating Olympian and six-time U.S. Skating champion, Callaghan is listed as a coach. His profile on the website reads, “Mr. Callaghan, as his students address him, was awarded the PSA (Professional Skaters Association) Coach of the Year in 1995 for his exceptional coaching achievements.”

Callaghan’s home phone number and email address are listed on the website. Callaghan offers 30 minute coaching sessions for $57. During his career, Eldredge was coached by Callaghan. Callaghan’s email address formerly appeared on the website for the Florida Everblades Figure Skating Club, after his suspension was announced, his information was removed.

3. Callaghan Coaches Alongside His Wife, Mandy Callaghan

A 2011 feature on Callaghan for the Naples Daily News mentioned that he coaches alongside his wife, Mandy, referring to them as a “tandem.” Mandy Callaghan is also listed as a coach at Todd Eldredge’s clinic. Mandy Callaghan’s profile indicates she works primarily with younger skaters. Her bio reads in part, ” She has a PSA Level 10 Ranking, the highest ranking given by the Professional Skaters Association for coaches who have multiple World or Olympic Champions in any discipline. USFS Member and PSA, Category A, certified figure skating coach.” The couple has one daughter together, Cristin.

4. Callaghan Final Words of Encouragement to Lipinski in 1998 Were: ‘I’m Proud of You’

In 1998, Callaghan told People Magazine about his final words of encouragement to Lipinski in 1998. The coach said, “I’m proud of you, you had a great two weeks here. You trained hard and had fun. Go out and finish the experience.” The 1999 piece on Maurizi’s allegations against Callaghan in 1999 referred to the coach, citing students, as both a “consummate, if tough and exacting, professional.” Though others thought of him more as, “an authoritarian presence who could bully female skaters and make unwanted sexual advances to male skaters under his care.”

Callaghan told the Naples Daily News in 2010 that it was his belief that “confidence” and “coaching” were key to a skater’s success.