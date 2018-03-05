Shaquem Griffin Mock Draft: Projected Round for UCF LB

Shaquem Griffin won the NFL Combine after benching 225 pounds 20 times using a prosthetic. Just when you thought# his stock could not get higher, Griffin ran a 4.38 40-yard dash, which is the fastest recorded time for a linebacker since the NFL began recording linebacker times at the combine.

Heading into the combine, Griffin appeared to be a round four or five pick. After his performance in Indianapolis, there is a chance Griffin is a Day 2 pick, getting drafted in the third round. After the Senior Bowl, Bleacher Report’s Matt Miller had Griffin as a Day 3 pick, but Griffin’s combine performance has his stock continuing to soar. In Miller’s last seven round mock draft, he had Griffin going in the fifth round with the No. 168 pick.

NFL draft analyst Dane Brugler reported Griffin went from being a round four or five pick to having a chance to get drafted in the first 100 selections.

“LB Shaquem Griffin was considered a 4th-5th round prospect entering the Combine. He now has a legit chance at the top-100 after what he did in Indy,” Brugler tweeted.

Yahoo’s Charles Robinson reported one NFL evaluator had Griffin going in the third or fourth round.

“I asked one NFL evaluator to ballpark it. He said late 3rd round or early 4th round for Shaquem Griffin, who will likely start out on special teams and in defensive sub packages. Keep in mind, it’s one guy’s opinion. And the process is ongoing,” Robinson tweeted.

Griffin is likely to start out playing defense on sub packages, and making a big impact on special teams. With his speed coming off the edge, it is going to be hard for NFL teams to keep Griffin off the field.

Former Cowboys scout Bryan Broaddus has a round three grade on Griffin.

“I’m honestly not sure what Shaquem Griffin does worse than Hasson Reddick, who was a first round pick. He was a more productive pass rusher, and is killing the combine,” Pro Football Focus’ Sam Monson tweeted.

“Before the NFLCombine Shaquem Griffin was projected a possible 5th-6th rounder, with a good chance of sliding to the 7th because teams would doubt him. He may go in the 3rd or 4th now just because teams won’t want him to slip past them. No way he sniffs the 7th round,” ESPN 580’s Chris Crawford tweeted.

What is clear is Griffin is killing the pre-draft process. He ended his college career with a statement game in UCF’s win over Auburn in the Peach Bowl. He was the most popular player in Mobile during Senior Bowl week, winning over coaches and executives with his infectious positivity.

Griffin measured 6 feet tall and 222 pounds at the Senior Bowl. Three key numbers from Griffin’s combine performance: 9’9″ broad jump, 4.38 40-time and 20 bench press reps. Griffin was not initially invited to the combine, but was eventually invited after petitioning the committee after his strong Senior Bowl performance.

Griffin started at UCF as a secondary player under coach George O’Leary. He rarely played his first three years in Orlando, often not even traveling with the team. When Scott Frost took over the UCF program, he moved Griffin to linebacker, and Griffin never looked back. His twin brother, Shaquill Griffin, was selected by the Seahawks in the 2017 NFL Draft in the third round with the No. 90 pick.

We got you @ShaquillG! The Griffin brothers face off in the 40-Yard Simulcam! 📺: #NFLCombine LIVE on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/ayP8DFuYTp — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) March 4, 2018

Here’s some clips of his combine performance.

#UCF LB Shaquem Griffin runs the fastest 40 for a LB in over 15 years… ….then wishes his mom happy birthday. That was awesome! pic.twitter.com/GLJ3OjRexx — Nicky Football (@ESPN580Nick) March 4, 2018

Pete Carroll’s reaction to Shaquem Griffin’s 4.38 pic.twitter.com/YH3SwMcfLS — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 4, 2018