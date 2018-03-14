The Book of Booty: From WWE’s The New Day Review

When an individual or trio climbs their way out from a hole of mediocrity and emerges as something greater, it’s quite inspiring. The always entertaining and super energetic stable known as The New Day have managed to do just that. To watch all three men go from extremely corny buddies with a stereotypical “BLACK FOLKS LOVE ‘EM SOME CHURCH!” gimmick to one of the most unique acts in pro wrestling is praiseworthy. Kofi Kingston, Big E, and Xavier Woods’ huge surge in popularity over the past couple years has led up to this huge moment – the release of the group’s first book. The Book of Booty: Shake It. Love It. Never Be It. is an incredibly fun read that covers WWE’s three-man platoon of positivity.

Cracking open this book will expectedly bring you plenty of joy thanks to its bright and bubbly design. All the glorious color schemes The New Day has been known to adorn on their gear can be seen featured on several pages. Their animal mascots, numerous logo designs, and most striking imagery inside and outside the ring make this book as lively and vibrant as possible. Content wise, there’s a good amount of serious and whimsical topics covered in detail. It’s quite a joy to read up on The New Day’s 10 best matches, each member’s pet peeves and faves, a breakdown of their 483-day title reign, their WrestleMania appearances etc. And it’s also hilarious to learn about the punishments handed down to losers who participated in Woods’ UpUpDownDown game challenges and the animal mascots that The New Day looks to for confidence. The New Day’s in-ring and outside exploits are lovingly explained in great detail.

The New Day is best known for their comical endeavors. Their clever inside jokes and amusing way of speaking to the WWE Universe is definitely present here. Authors Greg Adkins and Ryan Murphy do a great job of replicating The New Day’s verbal antics through their writing. I found myself smiling and laughing hysterically as I flipped through each page of this good-humored tome. The jokes fly off the pages and Kingston, Big E, and Woods clearly added their own dose of hilarity to each section of the book. The Book of Booty is almost perfect, but I do have to nitpick it a bit. When I came across the best matches portion of the book, it featured an error that’s hard to ignore – “The New Day def. The Usos and Lucha Dragons in a Triple Threat WWE Championship Ladder Match at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs 2015.” You’ll know what the mistake is as soon as you get done reading it.

The Book of Booty is the perfect readable representation of The New Day. The art design is striking, there’s a ton of great info covered on each page, and there’s moments of pure hilarity strewn throughout. If you’re on the lookout for a book that gives off good vibes and a thorough overview of WWE’s hottest stable, The Book of Booty should be in your possession.

Pros:

The pages are full of vibrant pics that evoke the bright and bubbly attitude of The New Day

There’s a great variety of topics that focus on the stable’s more serious and lighthearted aspects

All the humor The New Day’s known for is present and accounted for

Cons:

There’s one minor error to speak of

Rating: 4.5 out of 5.0

