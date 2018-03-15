Tracy Wolfson’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tracy Wolfson has become a fixture on the sidelines of some of the biggest sports events in the country. The CBS veteran is, once again, back for another round of March Madness, but what is Wolfson like off the court?

Here’s everything you need to know about her and the family that’s been with her every step of the way:

1. She & Her Husband, David, Have Been Married Since 2001

They’ll never forget their anniversary.

Wolfson and her husband, David Reichel, tied the knot on New Year’s Eve in 2001 and while the pair aren’t always together, they make the most of their hectic schedules. In fact, Wolfson has taken to social media several times to talk about her life away from work and, in 2017, posted on Instagram “Always hard to be away from my family on New Years Eve but makes it even harder when it’s your anniversary. Here’s to 15 amazing years!”

2. The Couple are Michigan Alums & Big-Time Fans

Wolfson attended the University of Michigan in the late 90s and graduated with a degree in communications. Reichel also attended the school at the same time, although the pair didn’t start to date until after they’d left Ann Arbor.

Since flipping the tassel on her graduation cap, Wolfson has packed her resume with accomplishments. She started her on-air broadcasting career in 2000 at WZBN-TV in Trenton, N.J. and spent time on Long Island and in New York City before joining CBS in 1997 as a Researcher, working on U.S. Open Tennis, the 1998 Winter Olympics and the 1997 Final Four.

She hasn’t slowed down since – covering everything from the U.S. Open to the Final Four, track and field, the Super Bowl and hosted “At the Half.” But, through it all, Woflson has never forgotten her roots or her Wolverine fandom. In fact, one glance at her Instagram and it’s obvious that Wolfson’s entire family roots for the school, regularly attending games and cheering on in front of the TV.

3. Wolfson Is a Mom of Three Sons

It isn’t always easy, but Wolfson has found a way to balance the constantly moving pieces in her life – including raising her three sons, Dylan, Ari and Evan. She detailed the early-morning routine to Jewish Standard in 2016, saying there’s even a schedule when she’s on the road.

“I can’t tell you what a morning is like when I’m on the road. It is 5 a.m., I’m in San Francisco, and I check in with my sons, I check in to school,” she said. “I have a great nanny who lives with us — I couldn’t do it otherwise — and it is constant texting with all my friends. ‘Can you pick my son up?’ ‘Who needs a play date?’ ‘Who’s going to the birthday party?’ It’s constant.”

Wolfson also added that, despite a schedule that sends her to some of the biggest sporting events in the world, she’s determined to be a hands-on mom. “My family is my real life, and being a mom is my number one priority,” she said. “I have an amazing job, and I worked really hard to get where I am, and I love it, but I always say that when it doesn’t work out for my family, that’s when I’m out.”

4. Her Family Sometimes Travels With Her to Games

The family currently reside in New Jersey, but sometimes takes to the road, joining Wolfson when she works the sidelines of big-time events.

The group was together last year during the Final Four in Glendale, Arizona and Wolfson regularly updates her social media followers with her family’s travel adventures. Wolfson described the family’s life, particularly in March, telling The Times Union:

I’m so lucky. My husband (David Reichel) is as supportive as he can. He clears out his March for me. He understands. He tries to put off all the work dinners that he has. He knows it’s going to be crunch time and there’s a lot going on. It’s going to be a big juggling act, but my kids get it. They understand. This is what they’ve lived with for so long now, and, fortunately, that makes it a lot easier to go on the road. You know what, it really flies by. Before you know it, it’s Final Four already, and I get some time off.

It’s always a little bit crazy, but Wolfson and her family wouldn’t change it for anything. After all, they’re a family of sports fans and the chance to see the best of the best is one they all relish.