When Is WWE WrestleMania 34? Date, Location & Start Time

New Orleans is ready. And so is the entirety of the WWE Universe.

WrestleMania 34 will will be bringing the biggest spectacle in all of professional wrestling back to the “Big Easy.” And by the looks of things, this event will manage to topple ‘Mania 30 and give the New Orleans faithful a show to remember. Ronda Rousey will compete in her first WWE match as she teams up with Raw GM Kurt Angle to take on Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. WWE Champion AJ Styles will defend his title against the Royal Rumble 2018 Men’s winner, Shinsuke Nakamura. Asuka, the 2018 Women’s Royal Rumble winner, will take a shot at the SD Live Women’s Champion Charlotte. And Roman Reigns will face Brock Lesnar once again in a battle for the WWE Universal Championship. These big time matchups and many more are a part of WrestleMania 34’s stacked lineup.

Make sure you don’t miss a second of the action. Here’s when you can expect to watch the 34th installment of the “Granddaddy of ‘Em All.”

Date

WWE WrestleMania 34 will take place on the WWE Network and PPV on April 8, 2018.

Location

WWE WrestleMania 34 will emanate from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Kickoff Show Start Time

The Kickoff Show for WWE WrestleMania 34 will officially begin at 2pm PST/5pm EST. You can watch it on the WWE Network through WWE.com or the official WWE App, WWE’s Facebook page, and WWE’s YouTube channel via compatible devices.

You’ll be able to access the WWE Network through the following devices/websites:

– Google Chromecast (Mobile, PC, or Mac)

– Kindle Fire and Amazon Fire TV

– Android Enabled Devices (including the Samsung Galaxy)

– Android TV

– Apple TV

– iOS Enabled Devices (including the Apple iPad and iPhone)

– LG Smart TVs

– Panasonic Life+Screen Smart TVs

– PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 3

– Roku

– Samsung Smart TVs

– Sony Internet-Connected TVs and Streaming Blu-ray Players

– WWE.com

– Windows 10

– Xbox One or Xbox 360

Main Show Start Time

The main airing of WWE WrestleMania 34 will begin at 4pm PST/7pm EST. This is a WWE Network special event that will also air on PPV. You’ll be able to view it through the same means we listed above for the Kickoff Show (except via WWE’s Facebook page and WWE’s YouTube channel).

You’ll be able to watch WWE WrestleMania 34 on PPV through the following cable providers:

– Cable One

– Cox Communications

– DISH

– inDemand

– Knology

– Mediacom

– Optimum Cablevision (Channel 550 for HD or Channel 551 for SD)

– RCN

– Spectrum

– Suddenlink

– Verizon FIOS TV (Channel 1000 for SD or Channel 1001 for HD)

– Comcast (Xfinity)

Check out any and all WWE related action figures, books, DVDs, Blu-Rays and other types of merchandise right here.