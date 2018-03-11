WWE Fastlane 2018: The Results & Highlights You Need to Know

AJ Styles is probably biting his nails right now.

At first, he was set to defend the WWE Championship in a Triple Threat Match. Then two more men made their way into the bout and turned it into a five-man contest. After all of that was confirmed, one final entrant made his way into the match and finally turned that bout into a Six-Pack Challenge. So now the Fastlane 2018 main event has been set in stone – it’ll be WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. John Cena vs. Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler. Besides that major match is a United States Championship bout between Bobby Roode and Randy Orton, a SD Live Women’s Championship match pitting Charlotte against Ruby Riott, and the next legendary meeting between The Usos and The New Day.

You’ve come to the right place for full coverage of Fastlane 2018, so stay right here to stay up to date on all the event’s major happenings.

Becky Lynch and Naomi vs. Natalya and Carmella

Winners:

Highlights:

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Rusev (with Aiden English)

Winner:

Highlights:

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ruby Riott (with Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Winner:

Highlights: