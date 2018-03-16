WWE WrestleMania 34: Matches & Predictions

The Mercedes-Benz Superdome played host to one of the greatest WrestleMania’s in recent memory.

WrestleMania XXX gave fans an incredible coronation for Daniel Bryan as WWE World Heavyweight Champion, a shocking end to Undertaker’s unbeaten ‘Mania streak, and three wrestling icons interacting with each other all at one time. WrestleMania 34 will emanate from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome and hopefully give the New Orleans faithful memories that will last forever. The stars look to be perfectly aligned, which means this April 8th wrestling showcase should get high marks after all is said and done. The match card for WrestleMania 34 is far stronger that I expected it be.

Here’s hoping that it meets the high standards established by ‘Mania 30. Check out my matchup predictions for the next installment of “The Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment.”

Kevin Owens vs. Sami Zayn

Predictions & Winner: You know what? I get the feeling that this match won’t go down as planned when April 8th rolls around. Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan’s problems have been intertwined with Owens and Zayn’s for a good while now. The “YEP!” Movement may have found a way to get their hands on Shane McMahon and put him off TV, but I think he’ll come back soon and book himself against Owens and Zayn. Either he’ll shock the world and call on the aid of Daniel Bryan to tag with him against them (the odds of that happening are lower than low, but crazier things have happened at WrestleMania so who knows…). The more expected change to this match is Shane finding another partner or facing both men in a Handicap Street Fight with Daniel Bryan on Special Guest Referee watch. I’ll refrain from offering my predictions for this match in its current state because I think it’s going to change in some way…

The First-Ever WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal

Predictions & Winner: When a majority of the battle royal’s participants are announced, I’ll make sure to offer up my thoughts on who’ll win it…

Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey vs. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon (Mixed Tag Team Match)

Predictions & Winners: If Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson had a clear schedule during the buildup to ‘Mania 34, I think he’d be the one tagging alongside Ronda Rousey for this bout. At least we’re getting the next best option as her partner in Kurt Angle! Two legit amateur athletes who’ve performed at a high level in their chosen arena’s should work well as tag partners. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have had it out for Rousey ever since they got her to officially sign on WWE. Behind closed doors, Rousey’s been busy getting in in-ring shape at the Performance Center. Her true love of the business and dedication to training gives me hope that she’ll do well once the bell rings for this bout. Angle and HHH will be the ones carrying most of the weight for this matchup. Steph will take her little cheap shots at Ronda when the chance arrises, of course. But once Angle and HHH find themselves laid out, Steph will have no choice but to take Rousey head on. And that’s when she’ll quickly throw on that famous armbar of her’s and cause Steph to tap out in just a few seconds. Angle and Rousey will stand tall over WWE’s wrestling execs at the end of this battle.

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Asuka (WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship)

Predictions & Winner: I KNEW IT! Didn’t I tell you guys it was obvious that Asuka was going to hop over to SD Live and challenge Charlotte? I figured WWE wouldn’t pit Asuka against Alexa Bliss again since they gave it away on free TV already. Asuka’s already beaten her, so it wouldn’t be all that interesting to watch them lock up again at ‘Mania. It’s way smarter to go the Dream Match route with Asuka vs. Charlotte. The undefeated Asuka has been built up as an unstoppable force, while Charlotte has clawed her way to the top to reign as the Blue Brand’s undisputed queen. Those story threads add a lot of extra heat to this first-time meeting. This matchup better get a long runtime – both women are capable of wrestling the best match on any card and I want them to do just that on the ‘Mania stage. Asuka’s clearly going to walk away with the title here. WWE has invested a lot in Asuka by making her the first ever winner of the Women’s Royal Rumble. They’d be crazy to have her lose after being bestowed with such a historic distinction. Which means Charlotte’s reign as SD Women’s Championship will come to an end via an Asuka Lock.