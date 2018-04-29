Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Following Daniel Ricciardo’s breakthrough in Shanghai, drivers and teams head to Baku City Circuit for the 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, the fourth race of this Formula One season.

In the United States, the race is scheduled to start Sunday morning at 8:10 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on ESPN2. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the race live (or DVR it) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including ESPN2. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the race on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: ESPN2 is included in all of DirecTV Now’s four main channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch the race live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: ESPN2 is included in the “Sling Orange” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the race live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Preview

Even with an eighth-place finish in China, Sebastian Vettel’s victories in the first two races of the season, combined with Lewis Hamilton’s mini winless streak, have the German nine points ahead of the defending champion in the World Drivers’ Championship standings.

Nevertheless, after mostly being off the pace in China before finally finishing fourth, Hamilton is confident he knows what to do to turn things around.

“They’re short-term things,” said the 33-year-old Mercedes driver. “I’m hoping that we’ll crack them this weekend. We’ve sat and understood where we’ve gone wrong, but still we’ve got to implement the change — because there can be five or 10 different solutions to that one particular problem.”

In two career races at Baku City Circuit (2016 European Grand Prix and 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix), Hamilton has finished fifth both times, while Vettel finished second and fourth. Still, Hamilton is the oddsmakers’ favorite on Sunday, with Vettel just behind.

Of course, those aren’t the only two to watch. Daniel Ricciardo, the winner of last year’s race, will look to repeat that success after building momentum in China, while Valtteri Botas, fresh off a pair of second-place finishes in a row, is seeking Mercedes’ first win of the season along with Hamilton.

All-in-all, it’s been an entertaining and fairly unpredictable start to the season, and those trends should continue this weekend in Baku.