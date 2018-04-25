Top 5 Best Ab Machines for Home Use in 2018

Summer is rapidly approaching and time is running out to get that six-pack stomach. While sit ups and crunches work, you need to do a ton of them to start seeing results. And let’s face it, they’re pretty boring to do. Make your core workouts more entertaining and efficient with a new ab machine. They also allow you to exercise in the comfort of your own home.

There are a number of different ab machines out there, including wheels, rollers, and rockers, to name a few. Each of these appear in the list below. All of them are effective, yet use different methods and movements to achieve your desired results. Prices also vary. The rollers tend to be the cheapest while the rockers cost a bit more. So check out the list and see what’s best for you.

Note: the following list is in no particular order

1. Core Max Ab Machine

Get your entire body — especially your core — in just 8 minutes a day with the Core Max Ab Machine thanks to their Fast Track Technology. This multi-functional piece of equipment is designed to allow you to do the following exercises: sit up, biceps curl, bridge, push up, scissor kick, triceps extension, cycling, and pectoral extension. There are 3 levels of resistance so this machine is suitable for all users from beginners to workout pros.

This machine comes fully assembled and collapse into a compact size for easy transport and storage. The purchase also includes a nutritional guide, workout DVD, and exercise gGet uide chart. It’s available in both Red (pictured above) and Teal, and there is an option to also purchase Core Max’s yoga mat ($24.95), fitness monitor ($19.95), and resistance bands ($19.95).

Price: $59.99

Pros:

3 levels of resistance so it’s suitable for everyone

Includes nutritional guide, workout DVD, and workout chart

No assembly required and collapses for easy storage

Cons:

On the pricey side

Some users found there wasn’t enough resistance

2. Fitnessery Ab Wheel Roller

Roll your way to a six-pack in minutes a day with the Fitnessery Ab Wheel Roller. Not only will you get a killer ab workout, but you’ll also strengthen your arms and shoulders. Easy to use and easy on the wallet, you’ll burn calories and tone your upper body with each workout.

The roller features comfortable handles to help reduce hand fatigue and prevent injury. The wheel itself is made of non-slip rubber and can be used on any surface effectively. Your purchase also includes the following: a foam mat for extra knee protection, a nutritional e-book, and an exercise e-book. Another plus is Fitnessery’s lifetime money back guarantee.

Price: $16.97

Pros:

Strengthens arms and shoulders while toning abs

Includes a knee mat, nutrition e-book, and exercise e-book

Comfortable hand grips and non-slip, durable rubber wheel

Cons:

It might be too much strain on the back for some users

Some users felt the knee pad was a little flimsy

3. Ab Circle Pro Home Fitness Machine and DVD

If you were a night owl about 10 years ago, you probably remember the infomercial for the Ab Circle Pro Home Fitness Machine when flipping through the TV channels. If not, check out the video below. Well, it wasn’t just a flash in the pan as it is still wildly popular today. Get your core toned and ripped in just minutes a day (you’ll also receive a 3-minute workout guide). And the Ab Circle Pro is fun to use and you won’t have to do boring sit ups or crunches.

Simple to use and compact for easy storage, the Ab Circle Pro is made of durable metal and features soft, protective knee pads and handles. It’s a full ab workout and the machine offers three resistance levels so it’s suitable for users of all experience levels. Your purchase also includes a nutritional guide. The machine has a 275 pound weight limit.

Price: $46.99

Pros:

Made of durable metal

Folds up for easy storage

Includes workout and nutritional guides

Cons:

Some users had durability issues with the knee pads

Some users might have difficulty with assembly

4. Wonder Core Smart

Get a full body workout in the privacy of your own home with the Wonder Core Smart. Sure this device will help you get that six-pack, but it’s also designed to allow you to perform the following exercises: bridges, scissor kicks, push ups, triceps extensions, and biceps extensions. And don’t worry if you’re unsure how to do those exercises, each purchase comes with an instructional DVD.

Also helpful in the cardio department, the Wonder Core Smart has multiple resistance levels so it’s suitable for users of all fitness levels. The machine comes fully assembled and is compact for easy storage (perhaps under the bed?). It’s durable, yet covered with soft padding for added comfort and protection for each exercise.

Price: $79.00 (47 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Multi-functional and enables you to work on all muscle groups

Exercise DVD and fitness guide included

Comes fully assembled

Cons:

On the pricey side

Some users felt there wasn’t enough resistance

5. Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Roller

Get a total core workout in minutes with the Perfect Fitness Ab Carver Pro Roller. Featuring a patented design, the roller has a very wide wheel which can be turned slightly right or left to help you work your entire set of abs. The soft padded ergonomic handles will aid in preventing injury and keep you from getting fatigued.

Per Perfect Fitness, the “patented carbon steel spring mechanism provides resistance while rolling out, increasing activation of core and abdominal muscles.” While the rollers can sometimes put strain on your back, the Ab Carver Pro offers some assistance on the way back to help cut down on stress. You’ll also get a killer arm and shoulder workout. Each purchase also include a 1-year manufacturer warranty and a workout planner.

Price: $35.96 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Extra wide wheel for stability

Ergonomic padded handles

Comes with foam knee pad and workout planner

Cons:

Some users felt the roller was too big

Some might find the rolling range too short

