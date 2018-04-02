Cheap Golf Balls: Top 5 Best Dozen Packs for Under $20

Nobody ever said golf wasn’t a pricey game to play. In fact, it’s quite expensive. But there are bargains to be had, including when it comes to cheap golf balls. While there are plenty out there that cost $40-$50, you can certainly find some high-quality new ones that cost under $20. And we’ve come up with a handful of them below to help you make a decision when buying.

It makes some sense to get inexpensive golf balls, especially if you’re new to the game. Losing pricey golf balls in the water or woods isn’t fun. When they come at a bargain price, it’s a little bit easier on your wallet when you need to replace them. All of the balls listed below are from highly-respected companies in the golf business, including Callaway, TaylorMade, and Wilson, to name a few.

1. Wilson Smart Core Golf Ball — Pack of 24

The first ball on the list comes from Wilson and features their patented Soft Core technology. The golf ball is designed to adapt to your swing speed. This will help you get greater distance on all your shots. The technology also more spin on short shots for better control and less spin on your longer shots for straighter drives.

The durable golf balls have an ionomer cover and built to be long-lasting on all course types and through all conditions. And as a bonus, you actually receive two dozen golf balls for just under $16.

Price: $15.97 (36 percent off MSRP)

2. Wilson Golf Tour Velocity Golf Balls

Wilson’s second entry to the list is from their Tour Velocity Series, the Tour Distance model. I mean, who doesn’t want a little extra yardage on each shot?

The ball features two-piece construction, including a durable Ionomer cover with a boosted dimple pattern, which promotes ball flight and distance. The low-compression, 70 core construction maximizes feel and control on every stroke.

The Series of golf balls is also available in Tour Velocity Women, Tour Velocity Tour Feel, and Tour Velocity Tour Accuracy.

Price: $14.97 (8 percent off MSRP)

3. Srixon Men’s Soft Feel Golf Ball

Srixon’s Soft Feel Golf Ball features the company’s “Energetic Gradient Growth Core,” which is designed to give you that softer feel while not compromising launch, ball speed, and distance. Srixon says the ball is suitable for all players, but ideal for those with slower swing speeds.

The two-piece construction has a hard Ionomer cover with 344 speed dimples for excellent lift and control. These golf balls also have an easy alignment target with the words “Soft Feel” and arrows. This feature can be quite helpful for new players.

Price: $17.99

4. Callaway 2017 Warbird Golf Ball

Callaway isn’t exactly known for having inexpensive equipment, but you can definitely find bargains from the company, including the 2017 Warbird Golf Balls. These value golf balls come in a pack of a dozen and feature some of Callaway’s most innovative technology.

The HEX Aerodynamics will help you get excellent launch, speed, and distance. You’ll also get extra yardage thanks to the large high-energy core. The ball is a two-piece construction and has an ionomer cover which lends to a soft feel and control on every shot.

Price: $16.97 (6 percent off MSRP)

5. TaylorMade 2017 Burner Golf Balls

The TaylorMade Burner Golf Balls are designed to improve you play all over the course, from the tee box to the fairway to the green. And at $15.99, they’re quite a bargain.

Each ball has a 342 dimple design which will promote extra distance by helping reduce spin on tee shots. The Burners are also highlighted by a soft, yet durable cover for great feel and control.

Price: $15.99

