Kids Golf Clubs: Top 10 Best Sets for Juniors & Youth 2018

Every year, more and more people start playing golf. And many of them are youth. So if you know a youngster looking to get out on the course, we’ve compiled a list of kids golf clubs below to help you make your decision on which ones to get.

Junior clubs are aimed at kids aged 3 through 12, or up to about 5 feet, 1 inch, give or take an inch. Most youth clubs come in complete sets and this particular list focuses on those. You get clubs and a bag all in one package. First of all, kids clubs are shorter than adult ones. In fact, most entries on this list come in a variety of sizes for different ages. The shorter the child is, the shorter the club is.

Also with youth sets, you don’t get as many clubs as you would in an adult set. The youth sets tend to give you a driver, low irons (7 and/or 9), and a putter. Those are the clubs are staples in all sets, from the youngest ones to the pre-teens. As you get older more clubs get added, like a fairway wood, hybrid, and a wedge. Almost all youth clubs have graphite shafts, which tend to be lightweight and flexible. Most sets are for both boys and girls and are available for both right- and left-handed golfers.

And if you are looking to pick up some beginner adult clubs, check out our posts on the best complete sets for men and the top complete sets for women.

But keep reading below to see some of the top youth golf club sets available today.

Note: the following list is in no particular order.

1. Young Gun Zaap Eagle Junior Golf Club Set & Bag

The Zaap Eagle Junior Golf Club Set from Young Gun is perfect starter kit for the beginning golfer and comes at an excellent price (just about $55 with free shipping from Amazon). There are sets designed for two different age groups — Green (pictured) for 12-14 years and Red for 9-11 years. Both sets come in right-handed clubs only, so if you’re a lefty, you’ll need to look elsewhere.

But now let’s take a look at the set itself. Each includes a 3-wood, 7-iron, and a forgiving semi-mallet putter, all being shorter than adult-sized clubs. Both the wood and iron are lightweight with graphite shafts and large club faces, so they’re easier to hit. Also, it comes with a bag, which has a few storage pockets as well as a single strap for easy carrying.

Price: $54.99

Pros:

Lightweight clubs with graphite shafts

Includes a putter

Low price

Cons:

Only available for right-handed golfers

Only available in sets for ages 9 and up

2. Confidence Junior Golf Club Set with Stand Bag

If you’re looking to buy for a left-handed player, then the Confidence Junior Golf Club Set is certainly an option. This beginner set is available for both left- and right-handed players and boys and girls. There are two options — a set for kids aged 4-7 and another for 8-12. Confidence recommends they’re best for players measuring 5 feet, 1 inch tall or less.

As for clubs, the set includes a driver/fairway wood, 7 and 9 irons, and a semi-mallet putter. The wood has extra loft degree, as do the irons, which promotes launch for easier ball striking. All three have graphite shafts. The putter has a white ball design for easy alignment. Another highlight of this package is the lightweight stand bag. Featuring a 4-way divider top, four external storage pockets, a velcro glove tab, and a rain hood, it’s has everything needed for a fun day on the course.

Price: $76.99

Pros:

Comes with a stand bag with lots of storage and double shoulder strap

Includes a white ball putter for easy alignment

Unisex and available for both left- and right-handed players

Cons:

Not recommended for players over 5 feet, 1 inch tall

Some users claimed club heads flew off after only a few uses

3. Callaway Boys XJ Hot Junior/Kids Golf Club Set

This list wouldn’t be complete without an entry from Callaway. And their Boys XJ Hot Junior/Kids Golf Club Set aren’t exactly your typical youth clubs. While you’re going to pay for it (upwards of $300), you’ll get a variety of top-notch clubs featuring some of Callaway’s most innovative technology and designs. Clubs included are a 360cc driver (16 degrees, the extra large club face offers maximum forgiveness), 3-wood (24 degrees), 5-hybrid (30 degrees), 7-iron (38 degrees), 9 iron (43 degrees), sand wedge (54 degrees), and an Odyssey putter. The irons are cavity back, which promote forgiveness and control. And the higher lofts help a beginner get much-needed launch.

The clubs and more (it has 5 pockets for all the needed accessories and gear) in the included lightweight stand bag. It has a 5-way top with a comfortable double strap system and a rain hood.

This particular model comes in different combinations. There are two sets — one for ages 5-8, another for ages 9-12 — and both come in right- and left-handed options. Shopping for your daughter? Then check out the Callaway Girls XJ Hot Golf Club Set here.

Price: Right-hand, 9-12 years old shown at $282.96 (6 percent off MSRP); price varies depending age/hand options

Pros:

Clubs include a 360cc driver, Odyssey putter, hybrid club, and sand wedge

Stand bag has plenty of storage with a double strap

Headcovers included for the driver, wood, and hybrid clubs

Cons:

On the pricey side

4. Powerbilt Junior Kids Golf Club Set

The Powerbilt Junior Kids Golf Club Set has a wide arrange of colors to choose from, as well as sets for all ages from 3 to 12+. They’re also available for both right- and left-handed players. The sets are available as follows: Ages 3-5, 3-club set in Orange; Ages 5-8, 4-club sets in Blue and Pink; Ages 9-12, 5-club sets in Silver and Lavender; and Ages 12+, 5-club set available in Red.

Each combination comes with a driver/wood (larger size on sets for older kids), a wedge, and a putter. The 4- and 5-club sets each include a 7-iron and the 5-club sets have 5-hybrid. All come with a lightweight stand bag featuring plenty of storage space and double-strap carrying system.

Price: From $85.77; price varies depending on age/hand combination

Pros:

Sets for ages 9+ include a 380cc driver and a 5-hybrid club

Comes with headcovers and a stand bag

Sets available from ages 3 to 12+ in both left- and right-hand

Cons:

There are 6 colors to choose from, but not all age group sets are available in every color

Some users said they didn’t receive what was advertised (ie. color, amount of clubs)

5. Wilson 2017 Profile Junior Complete Golf Set with Bag

Wilson’s Profile Junior Complete Golf Set is great for the beginner as it combines functionality, quality, and versatility at a pretty reasonable price. It is available in both right- and left-handed sets for the following age groups: 5-8 (Red), 8-11 (Yellow), and 11-14 (Blue). A note, though: Left-handed clubs are only available in Blue (ages 11-14).

The set for ages 5-8 comes with 6 total pieces, 8-11 has 8, and 11-14 has 9 pieces. All sets include a driver, short iron, wedge, putter, stand bag, and headcovers. The sets for 8-11 and 11-14 year olds include a hybrid club. The cavity back irons are very helpful for new players (all players, actually) as they have better perimeter weighting on the head, thus lending more forgiveness on mishit shots. The blade putter isn’t as forgiving as the mallet style, which could cause some accuracy issues on the green.

Price: Starting at $107.71 (9 percent off MSRP); price varies depending on age/hand combination

Pros:

Cavity irons offer forgiveness with a large sweet spot

Each set includes headcovers and stand bag

Has 3 different sets for players aged 5-14

Cons:

Some beginners might find the blade putter less forgiving than the mallet style

Left-handed clubs only available in the 11-14 age set

6. Tour Edge HT Max-J Junior Golf Set

Tour Edge, in my opinion, is one of the more underrated golf equipment manufacturers in the business. Their clubs for adults boast innovative technology and sleek designs. They take the same approach when it comes to kids clubs and their HT Max-J Junior Golf Sets is one of the leading sellers. There are 3 different sets for different age groups: ages 3-5, 5-8, and 9-12. And they’re available for both right- and left-handed golfers.

Each set includes a titanium Bazooka driver/wood with a large sweet spot, an iron, a mallet-style putter, and a stand bag with a dual-strap carrying system. As you get into the sets for the older kids, you’ll get more clubs (an extra wood, iron, and hybrid). The driver has a 15 degree loft for easy launch, the hybrid has a deep center of gravity so it’s easy to hit, and the irons have a cavity back so you’ll get maximum forgiveness on off-center hits. Another plus, the HT Max-Js come with Tour Edge’s lifetime warranty.

Price: From $84.38; price varies depending on age/hand combination

Pros:

Stand bag has plenty of storage with dual-strap system

Sets include titanium driver (350cc)

Available in both left- and right-hand and is unisex

Cons:

Some users said they had durability issues with the clubs

Some users felt the clubs were too long

7. Nitro Blaster Kid’s Golf Club Complete Set

The Nitro Blaster Golf Club Set is all a beginning youth player needs and it won’t do a lot of damage to your wallet. At just about $80, the set includes a 16 degree driver, 25 degree hybrid, 7 iron, 9 iron, mallet-style putter, a lightweight stand bag with double-strap system, and a headcover.

The cavity back irons spread the club head weight around, which promotes more forgiveness and control on off-centered shots. And the hybrid club’s 25 degree loft will help get maximum launch and distance, things beginners sometimes struggle with. It should be noted: this set is for right-handed players only and is sized for players aged 9-12 years old or 4 feet, 4 inches to 5 feet, 1 inch tall.

Price: $79.99

Pros:

Low price

Includes lightweight stand bag and headcover

PGA certified

Cons:

This set is right-hand only and best suited for ages 9-12

Some users had durability issues with the clubs

8. Ping Moxie Junior Kids Complete Golf Set

Ping’s Moxie Junior Golf Set isn’t the cheapest choice on this list (they run between $159 and $289 depending on the age/hand combination), but you’re paying for Ping’s high-quality equipment. All of the clubs included are designed to be easy to hit and to maximize launch, control, and distance.

The amount of clubs you get depends on which model you choose. The 6-7 age set includes a fairway wood, 7 iron, wedge, and putter. The 8-9 age set has a driver, wood, 7 and 9 irons, wedge, and putter. And the 10-11 age group set comes with a driver, wood, hybrid, 7 and 9 irons, wedge, and putter. Available for both right- and left-handed players, each set comes with a stand bag, which has a double-strap carrying system and plenty of storage.

Price: Between $159.00 and $289.00; price varies depending on age/hand combination

Pros:

High loft clubs for easier launch

Cavity back irons are easy to hit

The Ping brand name

Cons:

On the pricey side

Some users felt the bag wasn’t very durable

9. Cleveland Golf Junior Set

Another entry that costs a bit more than the rest (roughly $220) is the Cleveland Golf Junior Set. But, again, Cleveland is a household name in the golf equipment industry, so you’re paying for the quality of the clubs. Each has a stylish look featuring the CGJ (Cleveland Golf Junior) logo and, of course, each offers high-performance and forgiveness thanks to the large club faces and sweet spots.

These sets are available for two age groups — 7-9 and 10-12 years old. The 7-9 age (medium length) set comes with 6 clubs and the 10-12 group (large length) has 7 clubs. Both include a driver, wood, 7 and 9 irons, wedge, and a putter. The Large set also has an easy-to-hit hybrid club. You’ll also get a lightweight stand bag with plenty of storage and headcovers for the bigger clubs. This model is available for right-handed golfers only.

Price: $219.95

Pros:

Lightweight stand bag has 5 pockets for storage

Age 10-12 set comes with 7 clubs, 7-9 age gets 6 clubs

Cavity back irons and hybrid club are easy to hit

Cons:

On the pricey side

Only available for right-handed players

10. Intech Lancer Junior Golf Set

Intech’s Lancer Junior Golf Set packs a lot of gear for a pretty good price. The complete set offers a high-loft driver (18 degrees), 4/5 hybrid (24 degrees), 7 and 9 irons, and a mallet-style putter. The set also includes a lightweight dual-strap stand bag and a 4-way top divider. And you’ll also get headcovers for the driver and hybrid.

The clubs are designed with higher lofts to get better launch, which is something new players tend to struggle with. The cavity back irons promote more forgiveness, while the mallet putter is very effective for getting proper alignment and stability. Each club has a lightweight, flexible graphite shaft and the putter has a steel shaft.

Price: $125.40 (16 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lightweight, flexible graphite shafts on all clubs

Higher loft degree on clubs promote better launch

Stand bag with 4-way divider top and double strap

Cons:

Some users had issues with clubs breaking or denting

Some users had durability issues with the bag

