Paulina Gretzky, Dustin Johnson’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Growing up the daughter of Wayne Gretzky, Paulina Gretzky is used to the spotlight. Gretzky is a model, has appeared in films including Grown Ups 2 and is also a singer. Gretzky is dating Dustin Johnson and the couple has two children together. Gretzky told Golf Digest that her relationship with Johnson is her top priority.

“The most important thing for me right now is my relationship with Dustin,” Gretzky told Golf Digest. “It’s what makes me happiest, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. It’s important for people to realize it’s OK to be happy in love. If you don’t want to give up something, that’s OK. But if you’re in love and have to give up something, that’s OK, too.”

The couple has two sons, Tatum and River, and Gretzky admits Johnson is as good at being a dad as he is on the golf course.

“It’s just unbelievable,” Gretzky told ABC News. “Dustin’s the best dad, he’s my best friend. He’s been so supportive with me and we’re just there for each other. I couldn’t be happier for him.”

Learn more about Johnson’s fiance and their two children.

1. The Couple Has Two Sons & Their Youngest Son, River Jones, Was Born June 2017

The couple announced the birth of their second child, River Jones Johnson, via Instagram.

“Welcome to the world baby boy..we all love you so much River Jones Johnson 6/12/17 👼🏼💙 @djohnsonpga,” Gretzky posted on Instagram.

Johnson also announced the birth on his Instagram.

“I’m so thankful for my family and the new addition River Jones Johnson @paulinagretzky,” Johnson noted.

Johnson feels more confident as a parent the second time around.

“Everybody is happy,” Johnson told The Telegraph. “Definitely, the second child is easier than the first one. You’re not quite as nervous when you’re bringing him home from hospital.”

2. Paulina & Dustin Are Planning For a Wedding

According to Golf.com, the couple has been engaged since August 2013. While there have been no signs of a wedding yet, it looks like the couple is still planning on getting married. A few days after the birth of River, Gretzky made reference to planning a wedding after she posted a photo of Johnson holding their newborn.

“Can’t wait to start planning my wedding to this amazing man. Thank you for being the best dad to our boys…Happy Fathers Day @djohnsonpga,” Gretzky posted on Instagram.

3. Dustin Was Warned by Wayne Gretzky to Make Changes to His Life

Johnson appeared to hit rock bottom a few years ago as the golfer failed three drug tests in a five year period, per The Telegraph. Johnson took a six month leave of absence in 2014, but Golf.com reported it was more like a suspension. There were also reports of Johnson’s potential infidelity to Gretzky.

According to the Daily News, all this led to Gretzky’s father, Wayne Gretzky, telling Johnson to shape up his life if he wanted to continue dating his daughter.

Wayne Gretzky told Golf Magazine that Johnson could learn a lot from Tiger Woods’ approach to the game.

“If I scored 50 goals in a season, I wanted 70 the next year. If I got 70, I wanted 90. Never, ever settle,” Wayne Gretzky told Golf Magazine (via Sports on Earth). “I’ve told Dustin he has to be more like Tiger. I don’t mean he has to be Tiger — you only get a few athletes like that a century. But part of what made Tiger Tiger was relentlessness. Dustin just won three tournaments and a major [in 2016]. That’s a great year. Now go win five tournaments and two majors. I want him to see that only he can put limits on himself.”

4. Paulina’s Mother Introduced Dustin to Her Daughter

Gretzky’s mother, Janet Jones Gretzky, was a well-known actress starring in a number of movies including A League of Their Own, Police Academy 5 and Annie. She also played match maker for her daughter after meeting Johnson at a 2011 Pro-Am tournament. Her daughter detailed their first meeting in a cover story with Golf Digest.

“At the end of 2011, my mom played with Dustin in the Wednesday pro-am at Tiger’s tournament at Sherwood,” Gretzky told Golf Digest. “She told Dustin about her daughter, blah-blah-blah, and invited him to the house that night. I’m sure he was rolling his eyes, and so was I when my mom invited me over to meet this golfer she had just met. So I show up looking like a complete ragamuffin, and here’s this really cute guy. I didn’t stay long, but he was such a gentleman, so endearing. He’s always been that way to me. We exchanged numbers, and here we are.”

5. The Couple Announced They Were Having Another Boy Via an Instagram Video of Dustin Hitting an Exploding Golf Ball

💙👶🏼@djohnsonpga A post shared by Paulina Gretzky (@paulinagretzky) on Feb 26, 2017 at 12:24pm PST

Both Gretzky and Johnson enjoy having fun on social media, and used Instagram to announce the sex of their second child. Gretzky starts the video with a few second introduction then pans to Johnson, who appears to be hitting a golf ball on the beach. After Johnson hits the ball, it explodes with blue powder indicating the couple was having a boy.

Gretzky has been known to play golf at times, posting this video showing off her golf swing.

Gretzky admitted to Golf Digest she does not play that often, and prefers to watch her fiance play.

“I didn’t appreciate golf as much when I was little, probably because my mom put us in tennis camps and golf camps,” Gretzky told Golf Digest. “My mom has a video of me when I was really young where I’m saying, ‘Daddy, don’t go play golf anymore.’ I just wanted to spend time with him.”