Manchester City vs Liverpool Live Stream: How to Watch 2nd Leg Online

One way or another, a Premier League side is advancing to the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday. Liverpool look like the strong favorites to do so after their 3-0 victory in the first leg, but considering Manchester City’s immense firepower, this one is far from over.

After becoming the first–and only up until Manchester United’s triumph last weekend–team to knock off Manchester City in the Premier League earlier in the season, Liverpool followed suit in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal last week, routing the eventual EPL champs, 3-0. Mo Salah, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Sadio Mane all scored in the first 31 minutes of the match for Liverpool, who also made sure City didn’t get that all-important road goal.

That, in turn, makes things very interesting as we head to the Etihad for the second leg on Tuesday. At the very least, the Citizens will need three goals to force extra time. But if Liverpool can find the back of the net just once, then City will have to pour in five in order to advance.

For most sides, that’s a near impossible task. For City, though, it’s an obtainable one. Pep Guardiola’s squad has been downright dominant this season, scoring 109 goals in 41 matches (2.66 per game) across Premier League and Champions League competition. And with Sergio Aguero’s return at the end of Saturday’s Manchester derby, City’s attack should be at full strength in this one.

Ultimately, these scenarios often make for some of the most exciting fixtures. City, one of the best attacking teams in the world, need lots of goals and will be pressing forward as aggressively as possible. At the same time, though, if they get caught out, Liverpool has the weapons to make them pay in an instant. Either way, there should be lots of back-and-forth action, and plenty of goals in this one.