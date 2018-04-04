Masters Predictions 2018: Picks to Win & Best Bets

Masters week has arrived, and this year there are more contenders than we have seen in recent year. Veteran golfers Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods appear to be back to playing their best golf. The usual mix of Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler, Jordan Spieth and other young golfers are expected to be in contention as well. Many fans are hoping Mickelson and Woods can play well down the stretch leading to a Masters Sunday featuring the veteran golfers squaring off with a handful of the world's top young golfers.

The majority of our time here will be spent ranking the contenders, but here are a few golfers to watch with longer odds. Hideki Matsuyama has a strong track record at both the Masters and majors in general. Matsuyama offers great value at 33 to 1 odds. Rickie Fowler was in contention last year at the Masters, and is intriguing at 22 to 1 if you're banking on him to finally finish on Sunday. Matt Kuchar has consistently hung around on the final day at the Masters, and is a steal at 50 to 1 odds. Paul Casey is another golfer who has had strong recent form, and has a good track record at Augusta. Casey is getting 22 to 1 odds for this week's contest. Click here to see my full list of sleepers for Augusta breaking down the best darkhorses for the 2018 Masters.

According to ESPN's Chris Fallica, 51 players have had shorter than 20 to 1 odds to win the Masters, but Phil Mickelson and Jordan Spieth are the only two to end up winning the green jacket. As we saw in last year's tournament, the unpredictable can happen at Augusta. Fallica also points out that we are riding a trend of first time winners taking home majors.

"Eight of the last nine majors have been won by a player who previously had not won a major, and eight of the last eleven Masters winners were first-time major winners," Fallica writes. "Twenty of the last 21 majors have been won by players in the top 30..."

The big story heading into the Masters is the return of Woods as a potential contender. Woods appears to be in better health than we have seen in years, and believes he is a walking miracle after struggling with back pain in recent years.

"The reason why I say I'm a walking miracle is … I don't know of anyone who has had a lower back fusion that can swing the club as fast as I can swing it,'' Woods told The Los Angeles Times. "That's incredible. It is a miracle."

All odds listed are courtesy of OddsShark, and we will also get into the DraftKings and FanDuel prices for the top golfers. Golfers are listed in order of least to greatest ranking in my belief to win the Masters. Click the next arrow for my pick to win the Masters.

No. 6 Rory McIlroy

No. 5 Tiger Woods

No. 4 Paul Casey

No. 3 Dustin Johnson

No. 2 Jordan Spieth

No. 1 Justin Rose