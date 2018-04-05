Masters Prop Bets Roundup for 2018

The Masters always has the smallest field of golf’s four major championships, so it’s a huge honor to earn an invitation. The 82nd edition of the Masters begins Thursday morning at Augusta National, and 16 players, six of them amateurs, will play the most prestigious event in golf for the first time. Could one of them actually win it?

Only three players have taken a green jacket in their first Masters appearance: Horton Smith in the first-ever Masters in 1934, Gene Sarazen the next year, and Fuzzy Zoeller in 1979. There are always plenty of Masters betting props available at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com, and the favorite on the top debutant prop is Xander Schauffele at +330.

The 2017 PGA Tour Rookie of the Year already has two Tour wins under his belt and is +5000 on the odds to win the Masters.

Should there be a playoff at the Masters, it’s sudden death beginning at the 18th hole. Last year, Spain’s Sergio Garcia needed just the one hole to beat Englishman Justin Rose for Garcia’s first major championship. That there’s a playoff this year is +275 with no at -400. The last time there were back-to-back Masters decided in playoffs was in 2012 (Bubba Watson won) and 2013 (Adam Scott).

Could we see a rare double eagle, also called an albatross, at the 2018 Masters? Yes is at +1400. There have been just four of them in tournament history, last by South Africa’s Louis Oosthuizen on the par-5, 575-yard second hole called Pink Dogwood. His 4-iron approach from 253 yards went in the hole.

The biggest margin of victory in Masters history was when Tiger Woods finished at 18-under 270 in 1997 and won by 12 shots for his first of four green jackets. That 270 score remains the tournament record, tied by Jordan Spieth in 2015. That the winning margin is four shots or more this year is +400. The favorite at +250 is one stroke followed by a playoff at +275. There hasn’t been a one-stroke win since 2004 when Phil Mickelson edged Ernie Els.

Generally, sportsbooks only offer props on players to make or miss the cut at majors. Tiger is -900 to make it and +500 to miss; his only MC at Augusta was as an amateur in 1996. He turned pro a few months later. Mickelson, trying for his fourth green jacket, is -800 to make the cut and +450 to miss. Lefty has missed the cut in two of the past four Masters but is having a resurgent season.

Finally, that an American wins is a -135 favorite with European at +175 and rest of the world at +550. Spieth, this year’s betting favorite, was the last U.S. winner in 2015. Masters winners have come from several countries but none from Asia yet.

