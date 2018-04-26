NFL Draft Odds 2018: Top Prop Bets

It’s said they do things bigger in Texas, and the setup for the 2018 NFL Draft at the most ostentatious stadium in the United States, AT&T Stadium outside Dallas, is expected to be mind-blowing. It should be great theater when Round 1 gets underway Thursday night. Rounds 2 and 3 are Friday and 4-7 on Saturday.

Betting on the NFL Draft has become one of the biggest events of the spring. Entering many drafts, it’s pretty clear which player will go No. 1 overall. That’s not the case for Thursday as the Cleveland Browns pick No. 1 overall for the second year in a row. They did well in 2017 with Texas A&M defensive end Myles Garrett, but this time the Browns – coming off the second 0-16 season in league history – are looking to finally solve a quarterback issue that has dogged the franchise since it returned to the NFL.

Southern Cal quarterback Sam Darnold is the -240 favorite on the 2018 NFL Draft odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com to go No. 1 overall with Wyoming signal-caller Josh Allen at +160. It would be a huge upset if it’s not one of those two. The last time the Browns selected a QB at the top spot was Kentucky’s Tim Couch in 1999. He was a bust. It was just last year the Browns used the No. 52 overall pick on a QB, Notre Dame’s DeShone Kizer, but he already has been traded.

It’s quite possible that quarterbacks could go No. 1, No. 2 to the New York Giants and No. 3 to the New York Jets. In fact, the Jets already traded up to that spot and have declared they are taking a quarterback. That the top three picks are QBs is even money on the NFL Draft props board with No at -140. It’s all down to the Giants. If the Browns take Allen, the Giants are expected to grab Sam Darnold. However, if Cleveland takes Darnold, the Giants are said to be looking at other positions – or could trade out of the spot with another QB-needy team.

That any of the Top 5 overall picks are traded on draft day is +225 with No at -250. As noted, the Jets already traded with the Indianapolis Colts to move from No. 6 to No. 3. The Browns won’t be trading out of No. 1 but also pick fourth and could deal that pick. If the right quarterback isn’t available at No. 5, the Denver Broncos could trade that selection.

As for running backs, the over/under is 1.5 of them selected in Round 1. Penn State’s Saquon Barkley is a lock to go in the Top 7 picks. He’s given an over/under draft spot of 4.5, with under at -230. Barkley could go as high as either No. 2 to the Giants or No. 4 to the Browns. Whether that overall running back first-round prop hits on over likely depends on if someone takes LSU’s Derrius Guice in the back end of the round.

