NFL Odds 2018: Tom Brady Betting Favorite to Win MVP

Are you ready for some football? The NFL regular season doesn’t begin until September 6, but there will be plenty of football in the news the next couple of weeks with the full 2018 schedule release imminent and the draft beginning on April 26 from Dallas.

Plus, oddsmakers don’t need to wait for a schedule to release early 2018 NFL MVP odds, and the betting favorite at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com as of now is no surprise: New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady at +600.

Arguably the greatest signal-caller in NFL history, Brady won his third career NFL MVP award last year – former Brady rival Peyton Manning holds the record with five. At age 40 (he’ll be 41 in August), Brady led the NFL with 4,577 passing yards to go with 32 TD passes and just eight interceptions. Brady’s completion percentage of 66.3 was the third-highest of his Hall of Fame career. Did I mention he was 40?

The only other active player to win multiple MVPs is Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers with two, and he’s the +700 second-favorite. Rodgers was off to a fantastic start in 2017 and was a favorite on this prop before breaking his collarbone in Week 6. Rodgers lost his favorite receiver, Jordy Nelson, this offseason but the Packers got him a new red-zone toy in tight end Jimmy Graham.

Quarterbacks have won the MVP every year but one since 2007 and QBs comprise the Top 20 favorites on the prop. It’s a passing league now. The only player among the Top 20 to have changed teams this offseason is Kirk Cousins, who left the Washington Redskins as a free agent and signed with the Minnesota Vikings. Cousins is +1600. Another interesting number is San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo at +2000. Jimmy G, Brady’s former backup, led the 49ers to five straight wins to close 2017 after being acquired from the Patriots.

The non-quarterback with the shortest odds is Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson at +3300. Johnson targeted 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards last year – he nearly did the rare double in 2016 – but suffered a season-ending injury in Week 1.

The receiver with the shortest odds to win the NFL MVP is the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Antonio Brown at +5000. No receiver has won the MVP. The only defensive player currently listed is Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt at +10000.

