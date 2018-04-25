Super Bowl 53 Odds: Eagles Trail Patriots as Favorites

It’s a busy couple of weeks in the NFL before things quiet down until clubs start reporting to training camp in mid-to-late July. The 2018 NFL Draft is this week and the 2018 schedule was released last week – per usual, the Super Bowl champions open at home. That would be the Philadelphia Eagles, who are currently +900 second-favorites on the odds to win Super Bowl 53 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Reports had been the Eagles would open on September 6 against the Minnesota Vikings in a rematch of last season’s NFC Championship Game. Don’t believe everything you read as the NFL pulled a surprise and scheduled the Atlanta Falcons as the team to visit Philadelphia for the Kickoff Game. The Falcons nearly won in Philadelphia in last season’s Divisional Round but came up short on four tries from inside the 10 in the final minute-plus and lost 15-10. Atlanta is +2500 to win the franchise’s first Super Bowl.

To no surprise, the New England Patriots are +600 to win another Super Bowl. Yes, there’s some noise about both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski not playing this season and calling it quits. It’s just that: Noise. They’ll both play, but one does get the sense this could be the last hurrah for the Patriots dynasty as we know it. No Super Bowl loser has even returned to the game since those early 1990s Bills teams.

The Vikings are +1000 to win their first Super Bowl, odds no doubt improved with the offseason addition of free-agent quarterback Kirk Cousins, formerly of the Washington Redskins. With Case Keenum under center, the Vikings were pummeled in Philadelphia for the NFC title. Keenum is now with the Denver Broncos.

The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the busiest teams this offseason and are +900 with the Eagles to win Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The Rams essentially overhauled their secondary, signed former Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh and traded for Patriots receiver Brandin Cooks. Every team tries to win the Super Bowl, but the Rams clearly are going all-in for 2018. How about an all-L.A. Super Bowl? Many experts believe the Chargers (+3300) are a dark-horse team in the AFC.

Of the teams that made last year’s playoffs, the Buffalo Bills have the longest Super Bowl 53 odds at +6600. They traded starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor to Cleveland and will replace him, at least initially, with largely unproven former Cincinnati Bengals backup A.J. McCarron. The Bills are expected to take a quarterback as well in the first round of the draft.

