WATCH: Flyers Sean Couturier Suffers Nasty Fall During Practice

#BREAKING Our @6abc video of @NHLFlyers star Sean Couturier going DOWN at practice today after colliding with Radko Gudas. He limps off with the trainer. Claude Giroux told me "it didn't look good." So far no update from the #Flyers #NHLPlayoffs2018 #EarnTomorrow pic.twitter.com/SlfplFKjUd — Jamie Apody (@JamieApody) April 17, 2018

Sean Couturier took a nasty fall during practice on Tuesday, April 17. After colliding with his teammate, Radko Gudas, Couturier had a hard time getting back to his feet.

While it initially looked like Couturier might have suffered a torn ACL or MCL, he was able to walk off the ice, which is a good sign. He was taken to the locker room with some help from head athletic trainer Jim McCrossin, but he did appear to be putting weight on both of his feet.

The Philadelphia Flyers have not given an update on his current status, but Flyers Captain Claude Giroux told ABC 6 that “it didn’t look good.” The team’s Alternate Captain Wayne Simmonds seemed to have a more positive outlook on Couturier, looking ahead to Game 4.

“Coots will be fine. I’m not worried about Coots,” Simmons told the media after Tuesday’s practice.

The Inquirer suggested that no information isn’t necessarily a good thing. In fact, sports writer Sam Carchidi called the silence from the team “ominous.”

Coach Dave Hakstol has changed up the lines for a shake-up ahead of Wednesday night’s playoff game.

“Whatever the lines, ‘we have to play with confidence,’ said captain Claude Giroux, subdued and mindful that the Penguins make that difficult. ‘When we play with confidence, we can be a better team and we make more plays. We’ve got to be smart against these guys. We know that. We know the crowd’s going to be ready in Game 4 and we will, too.’ Couturier, if available, will center Giroux and Voracek on the top line. The trio was productive in the first 26 games, but was broken up after the Flyers dropped 10 straight (0-5-5).”

Couturier’s collision couldn’t come at a less convenient time and it is a clear cause for concern for a Philadelphia team locked in a heated battle with their in-state rivals, the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Pens currently enjoy a 2-1 series lead after embarrassing the Flyers 7-0 in Game 1 and trading lopsided 5-1 wins in the next two meetings. Couturier’s goal and two assists in Game 2 helped propel his team to victory. The Flyers could ill afford to lose the 25-year-old Phoenix native to injury. Couturier enjoyed a career year during the 2017-18 season, setting personal bests with 31 goals and 45 assists. His stats were good enough for second in goals and third in total points among Flyers players.