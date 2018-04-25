Sixers Playoff Schedule: Who & When Philly Plays Next in 2nd Round

The Sixers have punched their ticket to the second round of the playoffs. They will await the winner of the No. 2 Boston Celtics and No. 7 Milwaukee Bucks series. Sixers fans will not know their official second round series schedule until either April 26 or April 28. The Celtics have an opportunity to close out their first round series with a Game 6 win on Thursday, April 26.

According to Sports Media Watch, the second round of the NBA playoffs is slated to start on Monday, April 30, but could be moved up to as soon as Saturday, April 28. The Sixers would not start this quickly if a Game 7 is necessary for the Bucks-Celtics series as it would take place on April 28. Milwaukee would need to win Game 6 for there to be a Game 7. A Game 7 would likely mean the Sixers would not start their next series until Monday, April 30 or Tuesday, May 1.

Philadelphia will not know when their second round series will start until the Celtics-Bucks has concluded. If Boston wins their first round series, the Celtics will have home court advantage against the Sixers, meaning the first two games would be in Boston. Philadelphia will only get home court in the next round if Milwaukee wins the next two games causing the first two second round contests to be in Philly.

Boston took three out of four games against Philadelphia during the regular season. It is important to note that all three of the Celtics victories against the Sixers came with Kyrie Irving in the lineup. With Irving out for the season, the Celtics are a bit more depleted. The Sixers won their last matchup in January, and Irving did not play.

The Sixers and Bucks split their four games this season. Philadelphia won the first and fourth game while the Bucks won the middle two games. All four games were decided by eight or more points. The Sixers won their most recent contest just a few weeks ago by 35 points. It was a team effort for the Sixers with six players scoring in double digits. Dario Saric had 24 points and five rebounds. Justin Anderson scored 25 points and grabbed six rebounds off the bench. Joel Embiid did not play in the game.

The Sixers are coming off a very physical series against the Heat, but were able to dominate the series by winning in five games. Given the physicality of the last series, the Sixers are likely rooting for the Celtics-Bucks series to go seven games. Embiid missed the first two games of the first round as he recovered from an injured orbital bone in his face. Embiid played in the final three games of the series, but is wearing a mask to prevent further injury.

Philadelphia entered the postseason as the hottest team in the league winning their last 16 regular season games. Counting their first round playoff series, the Sixers have won 20 of their last 21 games. The Celtics or Bucks will face a Sixers team with a lot of momentum on their side. The Sixers became just the second NBA team to advance to the second round.