How to Watch ‘All or Nothing: Michigan’ Online for Free

While Michigan’s men’s basketball team is fresh off an impressive run to the national championship, the football team is about to re-enter the spotlight. The documentary series, “All or Nothing: The Michigan Wolverines,” which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the team’s 2017 season, is set to be released on Amazon Prime on Friday, April 6.

Preview

While Amazon’s “All or Nothing” documentary series began in the NFL with the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams, and will continue on that front with the Dallas Cowboys, its success persuaded the company to explore different avenues. The New Zealand All Blacks rugby team and Manchester City FC soccer team will both be featured in upcoming series, while Michigan is first college team to have its season chronicled.

And it was certainly an interesting season.

After winning 10 games in each of Jim Harbaugh’s first two years on campus, the Wolverines entered the 2017 campaign with big expectations, as they ranked 11th in the AP preseason poll. Things started off promising with a big win over Florida to begin the season, and after three more wins, they had risen to seventh in the nation at the start of October.

But the rest of the season was a disappointment. Michigan’s only wins in the Big Ten came against Purdue, Indiana, Rutgers, Minnesota and Maryland, while they were out-classed anytime they played quality competition, as they lost to Michigan State, Penn State, Wisconsin and Ohio State, and finally lost in the Outback Bowl to South Carolina.

It will be interesting to see how Michigan and Harbaugh dealt with that disappointment throughout the year, but there will be plenty of other compelling storylines, as well. The quarterback situation (Wilton Speight, John O’Korn and Brandon Peters all got time under center and were all mostly underwhelming) is obviously a big one, but as always with these kind of documentary series’, the off-the-field content is likely to be the most intriguing part.

The series is narrated by “NCIS” star Mark Harmon, who played at UCLA and is the son of former Michigan Heisman Trophy winner Tom Harmon.