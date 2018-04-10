How to Watch ‘Andre the Giant’ Movie Online Without Cable for Free

The life of former WWE superstar and “The Princess Bride” actor Andre the Giant is profiled in HBO’s newest documentary, which is produced by Bill Simmons and directed by Jason Hehir. It premieres on Tuesday, April 10, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Even if you don’t have cable, you can still watch HBO and “Andre the Giant” on your computer, phone, or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services. With these services, you can either watch live HBO, or you can watch on-demand content, which will include “Andre the Giant” after its debut.

Amazon Prime: If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live HBO and all of HBO’s on-demand library through Amazon Channels. The HBO channel, which costs $14.99 per month, also comes with a free trial.

Once signed up for both Prime and the HBO channel, you can watch HBO and “Andre the Giant” live (you can see the days and times it’s scheduled to air here), or you can watch it on-demand. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

DirecTV Now: HBO is a $5 per month add-on that can be added to any of DirecTV Now’s four channel packages. You can add it to your existing DirecTV Now account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any base package plus HBO. Additionally, new subscribers can get $25 off your first three months with promo code “YESNOW3”, so if you sign up for the “Live a Little” package plus HBO, you would get 60-plus channels, including HBO, for just $15 per month for the first three months.

Once signed up, you can watch HBO and “Andre the Giant” live (you can see the days and times it’s scheduled to air here), or you can watch it on-demand. You can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app. Additionally, you can also use your DirecTV Now credentials to sign in and watch via HBO Go.

Hulu: From now through the end of June, Hulu is offering a special deal that allows you to add HBO’s on-demand library for just $4.99 per month. Once signed up, you can then watch “Andre the Giant” on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV: HBO is a $15 per month add-on that can be added to either of Sling TV’s base packages. You can add it to your existing Sling TV account, or if you’re a new subscriber, you can sign up for a free 7-day trial of any package plus HBO.

Once signed up, you can watch HBO and “Andre the Giant” live (you can see the days and times it’s scheduled to air here), or you can watch it on-demand. You can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

Preview

Tabbed by executive producer Bill Simmons as his “dream sports documentary project,” this film chronicles the life of one of the biggest–quite literally–stars in sports and entertainment history. “The Eighth Wonder of the World,” whose real name was Andre Roussimoff, was billed at 7-foot-4 and 500-plus pounds and still managed to make a presence that was larger than his massive frame.

The WWE’s (then the WWF) premier attraction for a long time in the 1970’s and 80’s, Andre boasts an array of accomplishments inside the squared circle. He held an undefeated streak for nearly 15 years, he was a one-time world champion and tag-team champion, and shortly after his death in 1993, he became the first inductee into the newly founded Hall of Fame.

Of course, Andre was a crossover hit who had success in the acting world, as well, with his most prominent role coming as Fezzik in the 1987 hit “The Princess Bride.”

The documentary is directed by Jason Hehir, a “30 for 30” veteran who also did “The Fab Five,” “Bernie and Ernie,” “Down in the Valley” and “The ’85 Bears”, and it includes interviews from Hulk Hogan, Vince McMahon, Ric Flair, Billy Crystal and others.

“Everyone who ever crossed paths with him has an Andre story — and usually four or five,” Simmons said. “I’m delighted to join forces with [director] Jason Hehir and WWE so we can capture Andre’s amazing story once and for all.”