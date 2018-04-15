Celtics vs Bucks Live Stream: How to Watch 2018 Playoff Series Online Without Cable

In one of the more intriguing first-round matchups of the 2018 NBA playoffs, the short-handed Boston Celtics will take on Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Preview

Despite playing without two All-Stars (Gordon Hayward and Kyrie Irving) and an important role player (Marcus Smart), the Celtics have managed to stay afloat. After Irving went down on March 11, the C’s proceeded to go 9-6 down the stretch, including wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Portland Trail Blazers, Utah Jazz (that one, on the road against one of the hottest teams in the NBA, came without Al Horford, too) and Toronto Raptors.

The Celtics still have talent, their team defense remains stout (they are fifth in the NBA in defensive rating since Irving’s injury), and Brad Stevens is one of the best coaches in the NBA, capable of game-planning for opponents and playing matchups–even with a depleted roster–as well as anyone in the Association.

Boston’s ceiling may not be as high as what it was with Irving, but if their young players like Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown play to their potential, and if someone like Terry Rozier elevates his play consistently, they can still make a run in the wide-open East.

Their opening-round matchup, though, is not an easy one. The Greek Freak is very clearly one of the best–and most entertaining–players in the league, while Khris Middleton, Eric Bledsoe and Jabari Parker make up a terrific supporting cast. The Bucks defense, which ranks 27th in the NBA over the last month, can be a sizable weakness, but they have the offensive weapons to give Boston trouble.

That was the case a week ago, when the Bucks shot 54.4 percent of the field en route to a 106-102 win. That evened the season series at two games apiece, though the first three matchups all took place before the calendar turned to 2018.

Ultimately, this is a difficult series to forecast. Boston has the defense, the coaching and the home-court advantage, but it’s hard to know how their young stars will fare. Milwaukee has the offensive stars, but a weak finish to the season is concerning.

It’s easy to see this one going either way, but one thing is clear: With Giannis, Tatum and some of the game’s best young stars in the mix, it should be thoroughly entertaining along the way.