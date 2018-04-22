London Marathon 2018 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in USA

A week after a wild, rain-filled race in Boston, the world’s best are set to take place in the 2018 London Marathon on Sunday. A star-studded race, the men’s field will feature the likes of Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge, as well as his best challenger Kenenisa Bekele and Great Britain’s Mo Farah, while the women’s side Mary Keitany, who has won this race three times.

In the United States, coverage of the race will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network live Sunday morning from 3:30 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. ET. The elite women’s race starts at 4:15 a.m. ET, and the elite men’s race begins at 5 a.m. ET. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC Sports Network. You can sign up right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the race coverage on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

FuboTV: NBC Sports Network is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch race coverage on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app

DirecTV Now: NBC Sports Network is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch the race coverage live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app

Sling TV: NBC Sports Network is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch race coverage live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app