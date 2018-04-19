Gregg Popovich Will Not Coach the Spurs Today Against Warriors

As many expected, Gregg Popovich will not coach the San Antonio Spurs tonight for Game 3 of their first round series against the Golden State Warriors. Popovich’s wife, Erin Popovich, passed away on Wednesday, April 19 after battling with a long-standing illness. According to Fox Sports’ Cayleigh Griffin, Ettore Messina will fill in as head coach tonight for the Spurs. The Spurs announced the passing in a statement released on Wednesday.

“We mourn the loss of Erin,” Spurs GM R.C. Buford told ESPN in a statement. “She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us.”

Many NBA players offered their support for the Popovich family, including Kevin Durant and LeBron James, whose reaction was captured during media interviews.

“I just want Pop to know that the whole NBA family is supporting him and got his back through it all,” Durant told ESPN. “It’s bigger than the game. It’s bigger than winning and losing. It’s about the brotherhood we built as NBA players and everybody in the NBA family. I feel so bad for Pop and his family. That’s just tough to hear about.”

Popovich has relationships with players throughout the league thanks, in part, to his role with the USA Basketball team. James spoke with TNT about the news after the Cavs playoff game.

“I’m a huge Pop fan,” James told TNT (via ESPN). “I love Pop. Such a tragedy. My best wishes go out to Pop and his family. That’s devastating news. The NBA family … we all stick together, compete every night. But something like this puts everything in perspective.”

Messina has been on the Spurs coaching staff since 2014, and is being considered for the Hornets head coaching vacancy.

“The Charlotte Hornets have received permission to interview San Antonio Spurs assistant Ettore Messina for head coach opening, league sources tell ESPN. GM Mitch Kupchak and Messina worked together with Lakers, when Messina was part of Mike Brown’s coaching staff,” ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted.

Messina has an extensive resume including a number of accomplishments in European leagues. According to SB Nation’s At the Hive, Messina’s accomplishments include the following: four-time winner of the EuroLeague, seven-time winner of the Italian Cup, four-time Italian League champion, five-time Russian league champion, and a two-time EuroLeague Coach of the Year. Additionally, he has coached the Italian National team.

When Popovich will return to the team is unknown, and it appears Messina will continue to fill in as head coach for as long as needed. Buford noted that Popovich wants the attention to be on the team rather than his family.

“He is overwhelmed by the support [he has received],” Buford told My San Antonio. “As you would expect from Pop, he wants the focus to be on the game today and on the series.”

The Spurs trail the Warriors 2-0 in the first round best-of-seven series. Tonight’s game will be in San Antonio, and it would not be uncommon for the Spurs to do something to remember the Popovich family prior to the game.