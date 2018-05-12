Ali vs Munguia Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

Newly crowned WBO world junior middleweight champion Sadam Ali (26-1, 14 KO’s) will make his first title defense on Saturday night in New York when he takes on 21-year-old undefeated prospect Jaime Munguia (28-0, 24 KO’s).

Preview

The originally scheduled fight between Ali and Liam Smith was called off when the latter had to withdraw due to a skin condition that left him unable to train. But while rescheduled fights don’t typically measure up to the original ones, this new bout between Ali and Munguia might even be more intriguing.

Ali, 29, is fresh off the biggest win of his career after upsetting Miguel Cotto via unanimous decision in December to claim his first world title. He has won four in a row since a TKO loss to Jessie Vargas at welterweight back in March of 2016, and his arrow is suddenly pointing up once again.

“With Vargas, I just depended on skill,” said Ali. “Success has always come to me, and I took it for granted, and I didn’t put in the work that I really needed to put in. I don’t want to make any excuses. I definitely deserved that loss. He was the better man that night. But I know what I did wrong. And I learned, and it showed with my preparation for the Cotto fight. In life sometimes, you have to learn. Even if you learn it the hard way, sometimes it’s just meant for it to happen.”

Even though Ali’s first title defense comes against a “replacement”, it’s still a highly dangerous one. The 21-year-old super prospect Munguia, who was picked to replace Canelo Alvarez in last weekend’s bout against Gennady Golovkin before the Nevada State Athletic Commission rejected that fight, is undefeated in 28 pro fights, has won six straight via knockout and looks ready to break out in a big way.

“I will arrive in perfect condition as I was going to fight on Saturday at the Golovkin show and I will bring a great game plan. I am very happy and motivated by this opportunity and with a lot of motivation to give another championship to Mexico,” he said.

In the co-main event, Rey Vargas will put his undefeated record and WBC world super bantamweight title on the line against Azat Hovhannisyan. It’s Vargas’ third straight title defense after defeating Ronny Rios and Oscar Negrete each via unanimious decision in 2017, while Hovhannisyan, who hasn’t lost since 2014, is coming off an impressive sixth-round KO win over Rios in March.

Put it all together, and it’s going to be an entertaining night of fights.