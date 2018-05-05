Audible: Meet the Horse, Jockey, Trainer & Owners

There's a lot to like about Audible, and the horse's race team. Audible has top trainer Todd Pletcher's seal of approval, and Hall of Fame jockey Javier Castellano on the saddle. The horse even has the backing of Amazon.com. Pletcher is hoping to pull off exactly what he was able to do in 2017 with Always Dreaming. Like Always Dreaming, Audible won the Florida Derby, which has historically been a strong indicator of Kentucky Derby performance. According to the Paulick Report, Audible had a 107 Brisnet Speed Rating, the highest earned by any horse in a Derby prep race this year.

Amazon randomly came across the horse well before the Kentucky Derby, and agreed to a sponsorship deal after the horse punched his ticket to Churchill Downs. Audible.com's senior vice president of marketing John Harrobin explained how the partnership with Amazon works.

“Then I said, ‘Well, there’s one thing: We need to actually buy the horse in order to do the sponsorship because it’s in the NHRSA guidelines you can’t put your logo on it unless you own it,’” Harrobin told USA Today. “So, we’re confident in the horse. The good news is we can sell it back, and if it wins we’ll make money on it. If he loses, well we’ll lose money.”

WinStar Farm, China Horse Club International, Starlight Racing and Head of Plains Partners make up Audible's main ownership group. The group also owns Kentucky Derby contender Justify. Audible is one of four horses Pletcher has trained leading up to the Derby. Pletcher likes his chances of winning back-to-back Run for the Roses with Audible or one of the three other horses.

“It’s a remarkably consistent group,” Pletcher told the Courier Journal. “They all seem to show up and run well every time. With the exception of Vino Rosso’s Tampa Bay Derby, I haven’t been disappointed in any of them one time. They show up, they run hard and they’re adaptable to different pace scenarios. … It’s nice when you have a group that’s versatile in their running styles.”

While Audible has received a great deal of praise, there is some skepticism over his pedigree. Audible's sire and dam do not have offspring full of the kind of success we have come to expect from a potential Kentucky Derby winner. The horse did demand a $500,000 price tag at a Fasig-Tipton sale. Here's how the Kentucky Derby describes Audible's background.

"Audible’s sire, Into Mischief, was the champion sire of 2-year-olds in 2016 and champion sire of 3-year-olds in 2017," The Kentucky Derby notes. "Audible’s grandsire is Harlan’s Holiday, who won the Blue Grass Stakes and was the favorite to win the 2002 Kentucky Derby before finishing seventh. While Audible was impressive again in the 1 1/8 mile Florida Derby, there will still be concern for handicappers and horsemen whether he can get the Classic 1 ¼ mile distance (10 furlongs) ahead of other quality Kentucky Derby contenders. Into Mischief has been a superb sire, but he has yet to sire a horse that’s won stakes races at more than 9 furlongs, and there is limited distance pedigree help on his distaff line. Pedigree has been proven wrong before, and following another impressive win in the Florida Derby, Audible will get plenty of interest and betting action for the Kentucky Derby, even though his pedigree doesn’t guarantee that he’ll stay the 1 ¼ mile distance."

