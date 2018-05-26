Ayesha Curry, Steph’s Wife, Is Pregnant With Third Child

The newest addition to the Curry household has garnered national attention after Ayesha Curry was involved in an incident with a Rockets fan after Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals. Ayesha, who is 29 years old, is eight months pregnant, meaning their third child has a June due date. The couple originally announced their new baby in an Instagram post Ayesha posted on February 2, 2018.

“Heyyyy how did this happen?!🤷🏽‍♀️. Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed… and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3 😍🤰🏽,” Ayesha posted in the Instagram caption.

In a later Instagram post, Ayesha admitted it has been a difficult pregnancy that has included at least five hospital stays.

“6 down 3 to go! Praising God because I can finally eat and cook a little bit again! Pray that it sticks for me y’all! Ive had 5 hospital stays since the new year and have pretty much been sucking at life (at least that’s how it’s felt.) I think I’m starting to turn a corner though!!!! Woot woot. 🤰🏽🎉🙏🏽 P.S- @stephencurry30 took this photo. Give him props y’all. He was being petty earlier about not getting his photo cred Bwahahahaha 😂😂😂🕺🏽,” Ayesha noted in the caption.

Unlike their first two pregnancies, the couple plans to keep the baby’s gender a surprise. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Steph admitted it will be difficult to follow through with the surprise.

“My wife, she wants to know,” Steph told Ellen (via People). “So we’re right in the middle now. I haven’t found out, she hasn’t found out. We’re kind of figuring out how long we’re going to last…It’s obviously her decision. I’m just trying to play my part. I would love to get to the delivery room and have that surprise. I’ve heard stories on both ends of finding out early, finding out when the baby was born. But she’s a planner, she wants to know.”

The new baby will join Riley (5) and Ryan (2) to give the Curry family three children.

Mi familia 😍😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jan 2, 2018 at 9:59pm PST

Steph spoke to Parents.com about the challenges of raising a family with his crazy travel schedule as an NBA player.

“FaceTime helps me a lot,” Steph told Parents.com. “I feel like I’m at home even though I’m not. My girls get to see me, and Riley is at the age where she asks where I am and when I’ll be back, counting down how many ‘sleeps’ until Daddy gets home.”

After a video of a Rockets fan talking trash went viral, Ayesha tweeted her side of the story, noting the man bumped into her “pregnant belly.”