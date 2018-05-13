Yoomi Kong, Danny Lee’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Danny Lee, the professional golfer, is married to a woman named Yoomi Kong. Lee has drawn attention in the golf world, most recently with his strong showing in the Players tournament.

He was in second place going into Sunday, May 13, 2018. That has some people wondering more about Danny Lee’s family and whether the golfer is married. The answer is yes.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Danny Lee Married Yoomi Kong in South Korea

Congratulations to @dannygolf72, who was just married in Seoul, Korea! pic.twitter.com/p1qWjxrz58 — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) December 2, 2017

In December 2017, Danny Lee was officially off the market when he married Yoomi Kong in Seoul, South Korea, according to Stuff.co.

Danny shared a wedding photo on Instagram, writing, “Our wedding shoot yesterday! It was 7 hours process but loved every minute of it thank you for special day @yoomi_kong love you 😍 and @wheekim @sangmoon_bae sorry it took so long lol.”

Danny Lee was born in South Korea but has lived in New Zealand and Texas. He is 27-years-old and went pro in 2009, according to the PGA biography for him.

2. The Couple’s Engagement Was Credited With Maturing Danny Lee

Perhaps it’s not surprising that Lee is playing so well. Some believe that the relationship has been good for his golf.

According to Stuff.com, “former pro Phil Tataurangi said it was a sign that Lee was growing up and maturing, and becoming ‘a bit of his own person,’ all of which had helped him rediscover some form on the golf course.”

He wrote on Instagram, “How do you #liveproper? For me to #liveproper means hard work and practice on the course to reach goals and spending time with my fiancé and eating good food!” He told NZHerald of Yoomi, “She’s a great girl and smart. She is Korean and speaks Korean, which makes my parents happy … everything’s good.”

3. PGA Prankster Pat Perez Started a Campaign to Get Danny Lee a Girlfriend

Danny Lee had some help in his quest for a love match from PGA prankster and veteran Pat Perez. According to Perez’s website, “…we’ll call it a random act of kindness (#RAKit) as PGA Tour veteran Pat Perez is on a mission to help find a girlfriend for fellow Tour pro and recent Greenbrier Classic winner Danny Lee.”

“Perez—the BASE-jumping, crocodile-wrestling, shark-diving, volcano-luging, bear-fighting, snake-wrangling, motocross-racing matchmaker—has taken it upon himself to help Lee find love, or at least companionship,” the website continues.

Perez even started a hashtag and email – jokingly.

“Any ladies out there up for the challenge? Perez recently launched the email address FindDannyAGirl@gmail.com, as well as the #FindDannyAGirl hashtag—asking any ladies up for the challenge to please chime in … and soon,” the website says.

4. Before Yooni, Perez Spent Most of His Time Playing Videogames, Perez Joked

just finished playing @FTShootout it was fun week! pic.twitter.com/vattBlx20v — Danny Lee (@dannygolf72) December 12, 2015

Although he appears to have been joking, Pat Perez indicated that Danny Lee was a bit lonely. “Anything is better than seeing a fellow PGA Tour winner investing 13 of his daily waking hours on his laptop playing “Batman: Arkham Knight” before sacking out in a single and ordering room-service-for-one,” he wrote of the matchmaking quest.

Lee admitted being lonely after he won the Greenbrier Classic, saying, “I love it here. My one wish is that I had a girlfriend – it wouldn’t be so lonely in my room.”

However, Lee’s Instagram page is filled with activities with Yoomi Kong, including a birthday dinner.

5. Danny Lee Has Expressed Love for His Wife on Social Media

On Valentine’s Day, Danny Lee posted a photo of his wife and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day my love 😍 #valentinesday @yoomi_kong.” He also shared a photo of him with Yoomi and another couple on Christmas, writing, “Merry Christmas everyone hope everyone had wonderful time today! Thank you @thedwindle for awesome Christmas party and great food!! Awesome family!! Love you my man!!!!”

He also posted a photo with his wife at a Dallas Cowboys’ football game. Yoomi Kong has an Instagram page too but it’s set to private.