Hazel Renee, Draymond Green’s Girlfriend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

After being in a long-term relationship with his college sweetheart Jelissa Hardy, Draymond Green is now dating Hazel Renee. The couple made headlines after Renee was seen celebrating with Green after the Warriors clinched another NBA finals birth by winning the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

On her Instagram profile, Renee describes herself as an actress, recording artist and TV personality. Renee has appeared on a number of television shows including Empire and The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Renee also has a Sound Cloud page where you can listen to her music.

Green and Hardy may no longer be together, but the couple’s child, Draymond Jr., still attends Warriors games. Green was seen toting his son around after the Warriors defeated the Rockets to go to the 2018 NBA Finals. Draymond Jr. even made it onto national television during the trophy presentation. Renee also has a child from a previous relationship.

Learn more about Green’s girlfriend.

1. Draymond Has a Son, Draymond Jr., From a Previous Relationship with Jelissa Hardy

Green was previously in a relationship with his college sweetheart. The couple have one son together, Draymond Jr. According to Hardy’s personal blog, she graduated from Michigan State with an English degree. Hardy played basketball and ran track in high school before a back injury prevented her from continuing her athletic pursuits.

According to Fox Sports, Green watched his son’s birth on FaceTime in December 2016 as he flew back to be home for the birth.

“I’ve never experienced such a feeling like I did when I watched his entry,” Green said on an Instagram post at the time (via Fox Sports).

Now, Draymond Jr. is old enough to win over fans of his own at press conferences. Green’s son stole the show after the Warriors won the 2018 Western Conference Finals as Green took him to the trophy ceremony. Draymond Jr. was seen giving TNT analyst Ernie Johnson the side-eye during the presentation, a moment that ended up going viral.

2. Hazel Played Kennedy on the Hit Show Empire

According to IMDB, Renee played the character Kennedy on Empire, appearing on two episodes in 2017. The episodes were recorded in 2016. She also appeared on the television show The Marriage Tour in 2013 and 2015. Appearing on Empire was a dream come true for Renee, and she posted this lengthy Instagram caption upon her show debut.

Grateful that Jesus set this up to air right after my birthday🙌🏼 This is a huge accomplishment for me walking in my dreams & goals! I encourage everyone to reach for the stars, put in the work and all will align, I promise! God Bless! Thankful for the support! Big Thanks to #MyAgency, #BilleWoodruff #CherienDabis #LeeDaniels #SimonCasting #Empire #EmpireOnFOX #AllSmiles

Here’s a clip from one of the episodes.



3. Hazel Admits to Wanting to Fight Draymond at Times

Green is known for being an instigator on the basketball court, and apparently he can be frustrating at times in a relationship. In an Instagram post, Renee admitted to wanting to “fight [Draymond] at times” amidst a list of things she liked about him. On Green’s birthday, Renee posted a photo of the two of them, and shared some kind words about the Warriors big man.

Well, here we go….Although I legit want to fight you at times! All you see is me! Your genuine care and concern for others is what makes you who you are! I am so happy to have grown to this space with you. I appreciate your immense dedication to changing Elsa❄️! Here’s to you always working hard towards becoming the best YOU possible, making time for the things that matter and many more Blessings! I hope you had the most Amazing-ness BirthDay EVER @money23green 😊! #TuningOutNoise 🙉 #WeHereNow 💅🏼 #GodsPlan 🙏🏼

4. Hazel Appeared on The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Renee became a regular on the 2017 edition of the Bravo show Real Housewives of Atlanta. On the show, she was introduced to the group by Kandi Burruss. Renee has a list of other accomplishments in addition to her acting career. According to Bravo, Renee was also a recording artist, and entered the music scene after making MTV’s Making the Band 3. Renee was also part of the girl group, Glamour, alongside Burruss from Real Housewives.

Renee has also been a model, and entered beauty pageants when she was younger. According to Bravo, she won the National American Miss Teen Michigan during her teenage years. Renee also modeled in Smooth Girl, and made it into Smooth Magazine’s Top 100 list.

5. She Has a Daughter From a Previous Relationship

Like Green, Renee has a child from a previous relationship. On Mother’s Day, Renee posted a photo of her daughter with the following caption.

Everyday is Mother’s Day for the real {ones} #SuperMoms May we as mothers continue to pray over them, support them, encourage them, teach them, nurture them, guide them, raise them, pour unconditional love into them! After all…they are what we instill in them!💕💐✨ #HappyMothersDay #Muneca #StopGrowing 😢 #2014

Green has admitted that being a father adds some excitement to life.

“It definitely makes life a little more interesting,” Green explained in a 2017 postgame press conference. “It’s fun. He watch games. He locks in, too. It’s pretty dope.”