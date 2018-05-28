Warriors vs. Rockets Live Stream: How to Watch Game 7 Online

For the second straight night, NBA fans will be treated to a Game 7. This time, it’s the Warriors and Rockets who are set to square off in a winner-take-all showdown in Houston. The winner will take on the Cavaliers, who beat the Celtics last night in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference finals, sending LeBron James to the Finals for the eighth straight year.

Warriors vs. Rockets Game 7 Preview

Golden State has been the betting favorite to win its third title in four years throughout the postseason, even as the Warriors fell behind 3-2 in the series. Golden State also trailed by 17 at the end of the first quarter and by 10 at the half in Game 6 before rallying for a 115-86 win.

The Rockets were shorthanded in Game 6 because of the absence of Chris Paul, who missed the game with a hamstring injury, and Houston may be without Paul’s services again tonight. Coach Mike D’Antoni told reporters Paul will likely be a game-time decision, meaning there’s a real chance Houston will be without the guy who had been, at worst, its second-best player throughout the series.

Paul’s absence would put even more pressure on James Harden, who’s had a mediocre series by his standards. Harden’s 32 points in Game 6 were his most in a game this series, but the scoring output came amid another frustrating shooting performance. Harden shot 36.7 percent from 3-point range during the regular season, but he’s shooting an abysmal 26.2 percent from long range during the series, and that number includes a 5-for-9 performance in Game 1. From Game 2 on, Harden is 12-for-56 (21.4 percent) from beyond the arc.

The Game 6 performance Golden State got from Klay Thompson was at the other end of the spectrum. Thompson has shot the ball well from long range all series — and throughout this entire career, for that matter — but he had taken 7 or fewer 3-point attempts in four straight games. In Game 6, coach Steve Kerr let Thompson loose, and the result was a dominant 35-point showing on 9-for-14 3-point shooting.

Sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com have Golden State as a 6-point road favorite.