WATCH: Gareth Bale Bicycle Kick in Champions League Final

It’s a goal we will be watching for years to come. Gareth Bale gave Real Madrid the lead with this stunning effort. The Welsh winger was expected to start the game but came on a substitute to obviously devastating effect. It might be the greatest Champions League final goal of all time. Which would make it superior to Zidane’s volley against Leverkusen for Madrid in 2002? Then it turned out to be Bale’s night as he blasted a long-range shot in that caused another error from Karius to give Real Madrid a 3-1 lead.

The overhead or bicycle kick, whichever your parlance is, is being lauded on Twitter:

GARETH BALE, ARE YOU SERIOUS??? pic.twitter.com/PdMYrKcTBC — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) May 26, 2018

Gareth bale… that is sensational😍to catch it mid-air like that👏 #RMALIV — Declan Rice (@_DeclanRice) May 26, 2018

This is the best goal EVER in a final. Period. Insane from Gareth Bale.#UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/RyAIR94p2W — Real Madrid vs Liverpool live on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) May 26, 2018

The goal was slightly better than Benzema’s goal that gave Madrid the lead:

Easily one of the most bizarre Champions League final goals of all time. It didn’t seem to matter much as Sadio Mane equalized matters a few minutes later thus saving Karius’ blushes a bit. An error that David James would have been proud of that. Karim Benzema opened the scoring in the 2018 Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid. Mane canceled it out four minutes later.

Karius tried in vain to protest the goal but the fact is that there was nothing wrong with it.