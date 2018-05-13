Golfers Wear Pink at PLAYERS Championship on Mother’s Day

What do you do when your tournament falls on Mother’s Day every year? THE PLAYERS Championship has a tradition of using the event to benefit a great cause. While the tournament will move to March in 2019, the final round of THE PLAYERS traditionally falls on Mother’s Day, and the tournament organizes a “Pink Out” to help raise awareness for breast cancer. THE PLAYERS partners with The DONNA Foundation throughout the week to raise money for breast cancer research. The foundation describes its mission on its website.

“Our mission is to provide financial assistance and support to those living with breast cancer and fund ground breaking breast cancer research,” The DONNA Foundation notes.

There is a 5K race run the week of THE PLAYERS to raise money for The DONNA Foundation. While it is not a PGA rule, many players ditch their traditional Sunday attire, and wear pink during the final round of THE PLAYERS as a way to celebrate mothers as well as raise awareness for breast cancer. Some golfers are superstitious about what they wear on Sunday, but the tournament has had success getting golfers to tweak their routine on Mother’s Day.

Rickie Fowler is known for wearing orange on Sundays, dating back to his college days at Oklahoma State. In one of the most memorable THE PLAYERS Championships, Fowler wore pink instead of orange as he mounted an epic comeback to win the 2015 PLAYERS Championship.

What makes the story even more interesting is Fowler’s mother and sister were already on their way to the airport. After hearing about Fowler’s comeback, they decided to miss their flight, and race back to TPC Sawgrass just in time to see Fowler win THE PLAYERS Championship.

“I knew they were planning to leave at four or so, so I assumed with my less-than-stellar play the first 12 holes that they were well on their way, because I was out of contention, and then I had found out because I think my caddie was checking in to see if they were out or back, and found out they were on their way back, and they made it back in time,” Fowler told Golf.com after winning in 2015.”…She can handle herself behind the wheel. We grew up riding and racing dirt bikes. She can manage…Very special to have all of them here, and especially my mom for Mother’s Day. I know she’s pretty happy.”

Bubba Watson got an early start by wearing pink shoes at the beginning of the 2018 tournament. The shoes were pink with the word “Mom” written on the outside.

Here’s how THE PLAYERS Championship detailed the idea prior to the 2017 tournament.