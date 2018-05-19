Preakness: Results, Betting Payouts & Highlights for 2018

Justify is your 2018 Preakness winner, and heads into the Belmont with a chance at the Triple Crown. Justify went into Pimlico as the favorite to win his second straight American Classic. For the first time in recent memory, the horses competed on a muddy track in both the Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes.

It looked like Good Magic could end Justify’s Triple Crown hopes after the two horses raced neck and neck during the first half of the race. Justify was able to pull away in the end, while Good Magic dropped back to fourth. It was a much more challenging race than many expected the Preakness to be for Justify. Bravazo finished second, just a half-length behind Justify while Tenfold was 3/4 lengths back in third. It will be worth watching how much this race took out of Justify as the horse heads to the Belmont. Justify will have three weeks to recover before the Belmont on June 9.

According to OddsShark, Justify was the Vegas favorite to win the Preakness with 4 to 9 odds. Prior to the race, Justify was given +140 odds to win the Triple Crown, and -185 not to make history. There was concern after the Kentucky Derby that a foot injury would prevent Justify from being in top form at Pimlico.

“He’s been running,” Bob Baffert told Horse Racing Nation prior to the Preakness. “This is going to be his fifth race. He’s been running every three weeks. He’s had a tough schedule. But he looks good. Flesh-wise, he looks healthy. The main thing is, he’s a really good horse. That’s what makes him so great. He’s a superior horse, just like American Pharoah. What he’s done in that short 75 days to win the Kentucky Derby, to go, go, go, – and he ran with some good horses – he makes my job a lot easier.”

Baffert was the last trainer to win a Triple Crown in 2015 thanks to American Pharoah. Baffert has had every opportunity to try to squash comparisons between American Pharoah and Justify, but declined to do so. Instead, Baffert continued to praise Justify, noting that his athleticism was better than any other horse in the barn. With just seven other horses in the field, there was a reason Justify was a heavy favorite entering the race.

Good Magic was next in line in the Preakness odds after his second place finish at the Kentucky Derby. Vegas gave Good Magic 3 to 1 odds, making him the only legitimate contender in Vegas other than Justify prior to the race. Trainer Chad Brown admitted before the race that Good Magic would need a bit of good fortune to be able to top Justify.

“There’s still an opportunity here to maybe close the gap on the horse,” Brown told the Lexington Herald-Leader. “If our horse moves forward and [Justify] regresses in any way, and that’s a lot to ask of a horse, Justify, that’s moved forward in every one of his starts. But you have to be optimistic.”

Here’s a look at the 2018 Preakness Stakes results and betting payouts.

Preakness Results 2018

PLACE HORSE (POST POSITION) 1. Justify (7) 2. Bravazo (8) 3. Tenfold (6) 4. Good Magic (5) 5. Lone Sailor (2) 6. Sporting Chance (3) 7. Diamond King (4) 8. Quip (1)

Preakness Betting Payouts: Win, Place & Show

The following data is courtesy of NBC. It is based on a $2 bet. A $2 Exacta (7-8) won $27.40, a $1.00 trifecta (7-8-6) earned $148.30 and a $1.00 superfecta (7-8-6-5) won $372.50.