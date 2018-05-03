Sixers vs. Celtics Live Stream: How to Watch Game 2 Online

The Celtics entered their Eastern Conference semifinal series against the Sixers as underdogs — and that was before Jaylen Brown was ruled out of Monday’s Game 1 with a hamstring injury. But thanks to a dominant showing led by Terry Rozier, Jayson Tatum and Al Horford, Boston won Game 1 in a rout Monday, giving the home team a chance to take a 2-0 series lead when the teams meet tonight at TD Garden.

The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on TNT. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

How to Watch Sixers vs. Celtics Game 2 Online Without Cable

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including TNT. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: TNT is included in all four of DirecTV Now’s channel packages. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Sling TV: TNT is included in either the “Sling Orange” or “Sling Blue” base package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial of either, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app

Sixers vs. Celtics Game 2 Preview

No team has endured more injuries to star players than the Celtics, who lost Gordon Hayward to a broken ankle six minutes into the season, then lost Kyrie Irving to season-ending knee surgery in March. The Irving injury turned a team that won 55 regular-season games into a postseason longshot. Add in the hamstring injury Brown suffered in Game 7 of the Celtics’ first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, and it isn’t hard to understand why Boston was a home underdog in Game 1.

Yet virtually every time a key player has gone down, someone has stepped up. Increasingly, the most noteworthy example of this has been Rozier, who showed up to the arena wearing a Drew Bledsoe jersey, then continued an already-impressive postseason by pouring in a playoff career-high 29 points. If Rozier plays like that again tonight, there’s a good chance the Celtics will move a game closer to reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year.

Rozier was hardly alone on Monday. Tatum, who’s emerged as a superstar in the making, scored 28 points in a team-high 40 minutes. Horford, one of the few holdovers from last year’s team, had 26 points on 10-for-12 shooting, along with 7 rebounds. The Celtics could get an additional boost from Brown, who the team says is a game-time decision.

Boston gave up 31 points to Joel Embiid, but held Ben Simmons to 18. The Celtics shot 49 percent from 3-point range, while holding Philly to 19 percent from beyond the arc. The Sixers, who were coming off a long layoff after dispatching the Miami Heat in five games in the first round, will need to be a lot better tonight to avoid falling into an 0-2 hole.