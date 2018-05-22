Steph Curry’s Mom Warns Son After ‘This Is My House’ F-Bomb

Steph Curry’s teammates loved his enthusiasm in Game 3, but his mother was not a fan of her son dropping the F-bomb on national television. After a slow start, Curry was on fire in the second half, and was seen yelling “this is my f—–g house” to the crowd when the camera zoomed in after a made basket. His mother, Sonya Curry, has already issued a warning to her son.

“She [ already sent me two home videos, showing me the clip and playing it back,” Curry told ESPN. “She was telling me how I need to wash my mouth out, saying to wash it out with soap. It’s a message I’ve heard before.”

Curry is outspoken about his faith, and is known for trying to maintain a clean image. He admitted he will try to cut out the cursing next time around.

“She’s right,” Curry told ESPN. “I gotta do better. I can’t talk like that.”

The Curry family have become staples at Warriors games including his parents, Sonya and Dell Curry. His father was a former NBA sharpshooter who shot over 40 percent from three over his career. Dell Curry spent 16 seasons in the NBA, but is mostly known for his time with the Hornets and Raptors.

Curry’s parents were both athletes and know what it’s like to get caught up in the moment. Sonya Curry was a volleyball player at Virginia Tech where she met Dell Curry. Even though they both had successful athletic careers, the Curry couple did not want their children to feel pressure to play sports.

“We decided early that we wouldn’t focus on that [sports] with our kids,” Sonya told the SF Gate in 2013. “I watched so many other children of players, young boys who just thought this life was automatically expected and then didn’t know what else to do. From the beginning, ours knew that was Daddy’s job. I tried to keep it normal and grounded.”

Klay Thompson thought the moment was funny, but it caught him by surprise.

“I saw that,” Thompson told USA Today. “That was funny. I hope Riley didn’t see it, but it got Oracle pretty fired up. That’s a rare occurrence. I’ve never really seen Steph … use that language, but that’s what the playoffs brings out in you. Don’t do that at home, kids. It’s just once in a while.”

Riley Curry was present with her mother at the game, and was loving her dad having one of his best games of the season.

Kevin Durant told reporters “f— yeah” he liked Curry throwing in more colorful language than normal during the playoffs.

“When he releases an F-bomb of course I like it because that word is just an important word when you’re playing basketball,” Durant explained to the Mercury News. “It means so much. But I just like his excitement for the game and his intensity. The crowd feeds off of that and we feed off of the crowd.”

Long before the cursing incident, Curry admitted his mother is the backbone of the family in a 2013 SF Gate interview.

“She’s a strong woman,” Stephen told SF Gate. “Growing up in an NBA household, with my dad being on the road a lot, she did a great job with me and my siblings. She deserves a lot of credit for how we turned out.”