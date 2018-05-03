Tiger Woods Today at the Wells Fargo: A Viewing Guide

The Tiger Woods comeback tour resumes today in Charlotte, where the 14-time major champ will tee it up at the Wells Fargo Championship. It’ll be Woods’ first tournament since the Masters, where faulty iron play led to a disappointing 32nd-place finish. It will also be the first of back-to-back tournaments for Woods, who’s also slated to play in the Players Championship next week at TPC Sawgrass.

Here’s a look at what’s on tap for Woods:

Tiger Woods Today at the Wells Fargo

Tiger Woods’ tee time today: Woods will tee off at 12:50 p.m. Eastern on the first hole. He’s part of an intriguing group that also includes Masters champion Patrick Reed, who’s also playing his first tournament since Augusta, and 2017 US Open champion Brooks Koepka, who’s playing his first solo tournament since January after missing more than three months with a wrist injury. (Koepka played in last week’s Zurich Classic, the PGA Tour’s only team event.)

Tiger Woods’ tee time Friday: Woods, Reed and Koepka will tee off on the 10th hole Friday at 7:40 a.m. Eastern time.

Tiger Woods’ odds this weekend: Woods’ odds to win the Wells Fargo are 25/1 at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite to win the tournament at 7/1, with Justin Thomas and Rickie Fowler right behind McIlroy at 10/1. Jason Day, Hideki Matsuyama, and Patrick Reed are at 20/1.

Tiger Woods’ history at the Wells Fargo (previously called the Wachovia Championship and the Quail Hollow Championship): Tied for third in 2004; tied for 11th in 2005; first in 2007; fourth in 2009; missed the cut in 2010 and 2012

What to watch for: As Bob Harig notes at ESPN.com, Woods’ short game has been as good as anyone’s. But he’s continued to struggle from the tee — something he hopes he’s rectified as he approaches a Quail Hollow course that’s longer and more challenging than it was when he last played it in 2012. And at Augusta, he struggled with iron play, traditionally a strength. He’ll be playing this weekend with a new set of irons from TaylorMade.

Phase 1 of irons development with @TaylorMadeGolf is complete. Looking forward to teeing it up this week! pic.twitter.com/Msgkyu4K0t — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) May 1, 2018

Tiger Woods TV & Live Stream Info This Weekend

Television coverage for the tournament is as follows: Thursday and Friday on Golf Channel (2-6 p.m. ET), Saturday and Sunday on Golf Channel (1-2:45 p.m. ET) and CBS (3-6 p.m. ET). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of Golf Channel or CBS on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live television channels, including both Golf Channel and CBS (live in select markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of either channel on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

DirecTV Now: While CBS (live in select markets) is included in all four channel packages, Golf Channel is in the “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” bundles. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch either channel live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Amazon Prime: This is an option for the CBS broadcasts only. If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial. Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone, tablet or other streaming device via the the Amazon Video app.

PGA Tour Live: You can also watch early Thursday and Friday action (featured groups and featured holes) via PGA Tour Live, which costs $5.99 per month or $39.99 per year. After signing up, you can then watch on your computer via PGATourLive.com, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PGA Tour Live app.

