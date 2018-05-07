USA vs Germany Live Stream: How to Watch IIHF World Championships 2018

With a promising 2-0 start to their 2018 IIHF World Championships campaign, the United States look to keep that momentum going on Monday when they take on Germany, who are in desperate need of a victory after a pair of shootout defeats.

Viewing Information

Note this information is for those in the United States

Date: Monday, May 7, 2018

Start Time: 10:15 a.m. ET (4:15 p.m. local)

TV Channel: NHL Network (there will also be a replay of the game at 7:30 p.m. ET)

Live Stream: DirecTV Now. While there are four different channel packages, the NHL Network is included in the “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It” bundles. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial no matter what package you choose, and you can then watch the game live on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

Preview

The USA probably couldn’t have dreamed up much of a better start than this one. After beating heated rival and arguably tournament favorite Canada via shootout in the opener, the Americans avoided a hangover after that emotional win with a 4-0 drubbing of hosts Denmark the next day. The latter was a dominant effort, as Team USA got an early goal from Will Butcher and rolled from there.

“[It was] night and day from today and yesterday,” forward Cam Atkinson said. “I thought we kept it simple. We didn’t force pucks. We were a lot crisper.”

The Americans have gotten big contributions from Chris Kreider (one goal, three assists), Cam Atkinson (two goals, one assist) and Dylan Larkin (two goals) on the offensive end, while Keith Kinkaid has been nothing short of fantastic in goal. The Devils goalkeeper has faced 64 shots on goal yet allowed just four in between the pipes. That 93.75 save percentage is third best in the tournament behind Russia’s Vasili Koshechkin and Sweden’s Magnus Hellberg.

On the flip side, Germany has lost in shootouts to both Denmark and Norway. It’s not an ideal start, obviously, but getting two points keeps them alive in their quest for a third straight trip to the quarterfinals. There is just significantly less margin for error now, and a positive result against the United States is going to be close to critical.

Ultimately, Team USA should be expected to keep up their winning ways, but they should also expect a big fight with Germany’s backs against the walls. That should make for an entertaining affair.