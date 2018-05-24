Warriors vs. Rockets Live Stream: How to Watch Game 5 Online

One of the most entertaining NBA playoff series of the year resumes tonight in Houston, where the Rockets host the Warriors with a chance to take a 3-2 series lead in the Western Conference finals. Houston, a betting underdog for the series despite being the top seed and holding home-court advantage, picked up a crucial Game 4 win on the road Tuesday night to tie the series at 2.

Warriors vs. Rockets Game 5 Preview

The defending champion Warriors entered the series not only as heavy favorites over as Houston, but as overwhelming favorites to repeat as champions. Win they won Game 3 in Oakland to take a 2-1 series lead, they looked poised to do away quickly with a Houston team that had the best record in the league during the regular season. The odds of that happening looked stronger than ever when Golden State entered the fourth quarter Tuesday night with a 10-point lead.

When a Shaun Livingtston dunk put the Warriors up 82-70 with 10:45 to go, ESPN’s win probability tracker gave the Warriors a 94 percent chance to win the game. That’s when Houston caught fire — and potentially saved its chances t win the series. The Rockets went on a stunning 24-7 run to take control of the game, then held on for the 3-point win.

The Rockets are modest 1-point betting favorites in Game 5, and that makes sense. Unlike the Eastern Conference finals, in which the home team has won every game, home-court advantage has not been decisive in the series. Each team has won one game on the road — Golden State in Game 1, Houston in Game 4 — and a Golden State team with a healthy Steph Curry will rarely be a big underdog. The Warriors got 28 points from Curry and 27 from Kevin Durant on Tuesday night, but the Rockets got 30 from James Harden and 27 from Chris Paul, who shot 5-for-9 from 3-point range.

Despite the loss Tuesday, Golden State is still an overwhelming betting favorite to win the series and the championship. But that could change if the Rockets are able to protect their home court tonight.