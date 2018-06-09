American Pharoah Stud Fee: How Much Money Does it Cost?

What is American Pharoah up to now? The horse may be retired, but he is doing his part to create the next great racehorse. CNN reported in 2016 that American Pharoah’s stud fee was $200,000 for every healthy foal he helped create. Blood Horse reported the fee is now private, which means American Pharoah’s stud fee could be even higher since 2016. American Pharoah has more than paid for his original $300,000 purchase price.

With so much money involved, there is little room for privacy for the horses. Sporting News detailed how the owners ensure the session was a success.

The breeding sessions take just a few minutes. A group of supervisors lead the stallion to the mare (female) in the shed to make sure the deed gets done. They then examine a small semen sample to make sure it will swim adequately.

American Pharoah lives in Kentucky on Ashford Stud, Coolmore’s American farm. Coolmore describes the Ashford farm on their website.

Ashford Stud, owned by John Magnier and located in the heart of Kentucky’s famous Bluegrass, is Coolmore’s home in America. While now much larger in size, the initial tract of land that Ashford consisted of was 465 acres. That land was originally part of an important cattle farm owned by Col. Edmund H. Taylor Jr. who founded the Old Taylor Distilleries in nearby Frankfort. Known as Hereford Farm, the property was developed around 1912 and operated as a cattle farm up until the late 1970s. At that time, Dr. Bill Lockridge began to transform the farm into a state of the art stud, fit for the finest stallions in the world… Just like our farm in Ireland is usually referred to as the Home of Champions, Ashford is home to some of the best young sires in America. The stallion roster is led by record breaking young sire Uncle Mo and Triple Crown hero American Pharoah. With a selection of the best proven sires and young sire prospects America has to offer standing alongside this illustrious pair, it’s safe to say Ashford’s iconic stallion barns will continue to house influential breed shapers for years to come.

According to USA Today, fans can visit American Pharoah thanks to a program called Horse Country that was started to help increase horse racing’s popularity. Fans can visit horse farms, breeders and vet clinics to see some of the top thoroughbreds like American Pharoah.

“A horse like American Pharoah may breed four times a day,” Sunnyfield Farm manager John Grau explained to The New York Times. “Some of those top stallions can breed over 200 mares in a season and then go to the Southern Hemisphere and breed again.”

As one can imagine, American Pharoah has become more profitable in his post-race career than he was while he was racing. According to CNN, more than $20 million was due to Ashford Stud within his first four months of starting the breeding sessions. Coolmore’s MV Magnier paid $1 million at a January 2018 Keenland sale for an American Pharoah colt.



Trainer Bob Baffert worked with both American Pharoah and Justify, noted the similarities between the two.

“They’re two different type of horses, Pharoah and this guy [Justify],” Baffert explained to the Idaho Statesman. “I think I see a lot of resemblance in these two, the way they move. … When I worked him after the Preakness, American Pharoah, when he would breathe, he was like he was a machine. And this horse is getting there.”