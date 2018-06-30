France vs Argentina Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Online

The 2018 World Cup knockout stage begins with quite possibly the most compelling match of the round, as France takes on Argentina Saturday in Kazan.

In the United States, the game is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on both Fox (English broadcast) and Telemundo (Spanish broadcast). If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch the game–and every other World Cup game–live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Preview

Group play certainly provided some nail-biting tension, especially for Argentina, but now things get really serious. No more draws. No more worrying about goal differential or points. And most importantly, no more advancing without a win.

It’s the knockout stage, and it’s a beautiful thing.

Les Bleus arrive here after going 2-1-0 en route to winning Group C, and while it’s slightly concerning they were only able to score three goals, and just one from open play, they were also extremely strong in defense, conceding just one goal, which came via penalty in their first match against Australia. If the talent they have in attack starts translating to more goals as expected, watch out.

Argentina, meanwhile, finished Group D play as the runner-up after one win, one draw and one ugly 3-0 defeat to Croatia. Credit goes to La Albiceleste for persevering and getting the goal they needed to advance in the 86th minute of their final group-stage match, but for the majority of this tournament, Jorge Sampaoli’s team has been massively underwhelming.

If we’re going off how these teams performed during group play, France would have to be considered the favorite–and the oddsmakers agree, though it’s only by a slight margin.

“We hope so much that next Saturday we will have the chance of beating France,” said Hernan Crespo, who played at three World Cups for Argentina. “It won’t be easy because they are the favourites to win in this situation. They arrive [here] better than us and they have a project behind them. For us it’s totally different. We try to improve step by step. But you never know. I think it’s a big problem for France to meet Argentina.”

Despite how each team has looked thus far in Russia, these are two talented sides with a bevy of bevy of engrossing playmakers who can take over a game. As such, this should be a gripping start to the knockout stage.

The winner advances to the quarterfinals, where they will play either Portugal or Uruguay on Friday, July 6.