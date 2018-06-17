Becky Lynch Boyfriend: Is the WWE Superstar Dating Anyone?

Becky Lynch is one of the most formidable wrestlers in the WWE. She won the World Queens of Chaos Championship in 2006 and was the inaugural WWE Women’s Backlash Champion in 2016. She is scheduled to compete in the female ladder match at the upcoming Money in the Bank, where she is considered among the favorites to win.

Lynch’s time on the stage will undoubtedly lead people to question his relationship status. Is she single? Does she have a boyfriend? What do we know about her? Read on for details.

Lynch, 31, is single. The WWE Superstar was dating UFC fighter Luke “Cool Hand” Sanders as recently as April, but it appears as though they’ve broken up at some point in the past few months.

Ringside News reports that Lynch removed all photos of her and Sanders from her Instagram account, and promptly unfollowed him on May 6th. A few days later, she started following his account again, but she unfollowed him a second time for good.

During their time together, Lynch made a point of staying out of the spotlight. Lynch actively avoided requests to appear on WWE reality shows like Total Divas, and rarely spoke of her and her life with Sanders during interviews. One rare exception was when she divulged how they met to SportSkeeda in 2017.

“I actually met him in Los Angeles”, she said, “Which is where we live right now, and I met him through common interests. She also complimented Sanders’ commitment to his craft in the UFC. “My boyfriend is in the UFC and I see the amount of work and dedication it takes him and you have to be really passionate about it”, she explained, “I am a big fan and I really like watching [him].”

Lynch added that Sanders has helped her as a wrestler. “There is a bunch of stuff that he showed me in the gym the other day”, she told For The Win, “It’s so good to be able to bring a different freshness into the ring… I’ll ask and he’ll come up with ideas.”

Sanders was a bit open in terms of discussing their relationship. In an interview with Fox News, gushed about Lynch and their time together. “I’m the guy that dates the hot famous girl. She’s great”, he said, “It’s kind of funny how life brings you back in the same place. The both of us have good opportunities out here.”

When asked about the intense fandom that WWE Superstars like Lynch have to deal with, Sanders admitted that it was tough. “There can be some weird people, there’s a few that are a little too much”, he said, “She gets all the craziness, she handles it really well… those fans can be intense.”

Neither Lynch nor Sanders has confirmed their split, but they no longer follow each other on social media, and all posts of them on Instagram have been deleted.

Lynch has recently talked about how hard it is to date people and maintain relationships given how much she moves around for the WWE. “It is not easy because of the constant travel, being on the road five days a week is very tough”, she told XO Benzo. “Sometimes you’re lucky enough to find someone who gets it.”