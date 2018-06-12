PHOTOS: Emeline Grier, Bode Miller & Morgan Beck’s Daughter

Emeline Grier, Bode Miller and Morgan Beck’s youngest child, died over the weekend after drowning in a neighbor’s pool. Emeline, who was lovingly referred to as “Emmy” by her parents, was just 19 months old.

Following Emmy’s death, Miller and Beck released the following joint statement on Instagram, along with a series of photos and videos of their precious daughter.

Below are some additional photos of Emmy, posted by her parents.

The above photo was posted by Miller after he returned home from the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea. Although he didn’t compete in the 2018 Winter Games, Miller was on-hand as a commentator for various ski events.

Miller was happy to be home with his family after the Games, and shared this sweet picture, holding his son, Nash, and his daughter, Emmy, in each arm.

Miller posted the photo above back in February whilst he was in South Korea. The picture shows Emmy lying on the floor wearing a tutu.

Miller and his baby daughter took a picture together to commemorate Father’s Day last June. Almost exactly one year later, he and his wife are mourning the death of their youngest child. Father’s Day is this coming Sunday.

The picture above was taken shortly after Emeline was born. Shorly after she was welcomed into the world, her parents made headlines after Miller shared a photo of his naked wife holding Emmy. The photo, which was used as a public birth announcement, ended up going viral. You can see it below.

To read more about Emeline’s tragic passing, check out this story: