Brazil vs Costa Rica Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Online in USA

Each coming off disappointing results in their first match, Brazil and Costa Rica continue Group E play at the 2018 World Cup when they meet Friday in Saint Petersburg.

Preview

Considered as the odds-on favorite to win the World Cup at the start of the tournament, Brazil came out of the gates slowly with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland. Selecao had 55 percent of possession and fired off 21 shots, but they lacked any sort of consistent quality in the final third, as just five of those shots were on target.

To make matters a bit more complicated, superstar Neymar, who was recently sidelined for three months with a foot injury, limped out of training on Tuesday, but he returned on Wednesday and seems good to go for Friday’s match.

“Brazil practicing and Neymar participating normally in the team’s activity,” the Brazilian soccer federation said in a Twitter post.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s projection model, Brazil still have a 55 percent chance to win Group E and an 85 percent chance to advance to the knockout stage, but anything other than a victory a Costa Rica would leave them in a precarious position heading into their match against a quality Serbia side.

As for Costa Rica, who dropped their opening match against Serbia, a loss would eliminate them from the tournament, while a draw wouldn’t be much better. As such, they’ll have to push forward and look for goals, but that can be a very dangerous proposition against a team that has as much speed and attacking talent as Brazil.

It makes for a compelling match between two exciting teams, and with each side needing three points, it should be a highly entertaining 90 minutes.