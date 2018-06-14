Victoria Lopyreva, Fedor Smolov’s Ex-Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Fedor Smolov and Victoria Lopyreva are both playing key roles in the 2018 World Cup, but not in the way they expected a few years ago. The couple got married in 2013, but ended up divorcing in 2015. Smolov is playing the star role for the Russian national team as the host country looks to make a deep World Cup run. Lopyreva is a World Cup ambassador for Russia, ensuring that the country puts its best foot forward as the entire world watches. Lopyreva explained to WWD that she and Smolov are still on good terms despite the breakup.

“They are such nice guys to be friends with, but not to marry,” Lopyreva told WWD. “But sometimes God has his own plan. We have good relations and I miss his parents a lot.”

As for Smolov, he had been linked to model Miranda Shelia, but the two no longer appear to be dating. There are rumors that Smolov could have a new girlfriend, Sofia Nikitchuk, but the soccer star has not commented publicly on these rumors. For now, Smolov is focused on making sure Russia makes a great impression during the World Cup as he detailed in The Players’ Tribune essay.

It will be my first World Cup, and also Russia’s first time hosting. I want as many people as possible to visit Russia during the tournament. I want them to see that it is as modern a country as any, a place where people are welcoming and kindhearted… With pride comes responsibility, too. We want to do our best, as a country, to put on a good tournament and welcome the world here. At its best, the World Cup, like the Olympics, is not only about sport. It is a beautiful opportunity — for one month every four years — to remember that we are all neighbors. Football is truly the world’s game, something most of us share in common. And when 32 countries compete here this summer, they will not be 32 governments or 32 companies. No, they will be 32 teams — representing millions of people.

1. Smolov & Lopyreva Divorced in 2015

According to Trestars, the couple began dating in 2012, and got married in 2013 at a lavish wedding in Bali. Things did not go as expected, and the couple divorced in 2015. Smolov’s mother, Irina Smolova, explained to Trestars that it was a difficult breakup, and distance played a role in the decision.

I can not say, of course, but maybe they just were not able to save their relationship. For Fedor it was hard enough: I think, he loved her. Maybe at some point the distance played a role: Fedor in training at the training camp, Victoria is making a career – she is a TV presenter and fashion model, she is a successful, in high demand, it also requires a lot of effort. Somewhere, it turns out, it was the lack of time for Fedor. It seems to me, Fedor loves, home comfort, attention. Perhaps that is why a girl who decides to be with him, must fit him. In the three years that they were together, I built very good relations with her, it was so touching and flattering, when she called me Mom. Vika and I communicate in a completely normal way now.

2. Lopyreva Is a World Cup Ambassador for Russia

Lopyreva works in television, and is a World Cup ambassador for Russia. She is looking to ensure that fans and media members leave the tournament with a great impression of the host country. Lopyreva explained to the Mirror that the 2018 World Cup is an opportunity for Russia to show how much the country has changed.

The country has changed so much in the last 25 years and the football championship has brought opportunities to develop our country even further. It’s time we showed the world how far we have come – this is our chance. The championship also draws attention to the need to invest in sport education, to encourage people of all ages to be active and to support young talent with potential. I really hope the World Cup will put Russia on the tourist map. ­People who visit are pleasantly ­surprised at how different it is to what they expected.

3. Lopyreva Won the 2003 Miss Russia

Lopyreva entered the national scene after winning the 2003 Miss Russia. From there, she would go on to have a successful modeling and television career. On her website, Lopyreva explained what she hopes to see from future competitions.

“I must admit that the competitions have tempered me,” Lopyreva explained. “When you get to the collective of 50-80 very beautiful girls, each of which claims to be crown, immediately mobilize. The winner is not just the most beautiful – the beauty of the concept is quite subjective. We need a character, the ability to set a goal and achieve it.”

4. Lopyreva Became the First Female Host of “Football Night” on the Russian TV Channel NTV

Lopyreva’s history with soccer goes far beyond the 2018 World Cup. According to Mondanite.com, Lopyreva made history by becoming of the first female host of the Russian soccer show “Football Night” on NTV. She is also only the second woman (Marilyn Monroe was the first) to kick off the Confederations Cup when she kicked the ball on the field during the 2017 tournament. Now, Russia is the center of the soccer universe, something Lopyreva has worked towards in her role as ambassador.

“I think Russia, as all countries, is a work in progress, a brand ­constantly building, learning and adapting to the times,” Lopyreva noted to the Mirror. “We’ve experienced extraordinary progress in a short space of time and have been looking to other parts of the world for inspiration until ­recently. But now we’re beginning to ­embrace our heritage, we’re ready to share, so the timing of the World Cup is perfect. Personally, most of all I’m looking forward to seeing some great football and to the emotional experience of enjoying it among other fans. I can’t believe that we’ll have so much talent in our stadiums. I’m not sure the enormity of the occasion has really dawned on me yet.”

5. Lopyreva Studied Economics at Rostov State University & Is Taking MBA Courses With a Focus on FIFA

In addition to her television and modeling ambitions, Lopyreva studied economics at a Russian university. Mondanite reported she is currently taking MBA classes with a particular focus on FIFA. On her website, Lopyreva notes she enjoys pairing her creative aspirations with business.

“I feel in myself some inner strength that constantly pushes me forward – to grow, develop,” Lopyreva explained. “Of course, perfection is a goal that can never be achieved, but one must always strive for it!”

Lopyreva’s mother was a writer, while her father was an artist. Lopyreva explained her family background on her bio (translated from Russian), and noted some of the changes Russia has experienced since she was a child.