Germany vs South Korea Live Stream: How to Watch World Cup Online

Needing a win to stay alive in the 2018 World Cup, defending champions Germany take on South Korea in the final match of Group F play Wednesday in Kazan.

In the United States, the game is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET and will be broadcast on both Fox Sports 1 (English broadcast) and NBC Universo (Spanish broadcast).

Preview

For Germany, the task is simple: Just win.

If the Germans win and if Sweden does anything other than win against Mexico, then Die Mannschaft will advance as the runner-up in Group F. If Germany wins and Sweden also wins, then we’re headed for a bit of a messy situation, as Mexico, Germany and Sweden would then all be tied at six points and tiebreakers would come into play. In that scenario, winning by two goals would be enough for Germany, as they would pass Mexico (who would have lost in this particular hypothetical) in goal differential.

Put more simply: For Germany, a win would put them in very good shape, while a win by two or more goals will assure a spot in the Round of 16 no matter what happens in the Mexico-Sweden game.

As for South Korea, they are surprisingly still mathematically alive despite losses against Sweden (0-1) and Mexico (1-2) to star the tournament. If they can somehow beat Germany, and if Sweden loses to Mexico, then Germany, Sweden and South Korea will be tied at three points for the runner-up spot in the group. It would then be decided by tiebreakers, which could get very interesting, as South Korea would have at the very least a goal differential as good as both Germany and Sweden.

All of this makes for what should be a highly entertaining game. Both teams know they need to win to advance (Germany could advance with a draw plus Sweden loss, but they’ll want to win to feel safe), and the game should be a bit more wide open as a result. South Korea will still likely spend time bunkered down in defense as Mexico and Sweden did against the Germans, but they’ll eventually need to push forward at some point.

Germany are favored at -550, while South Korea are a +1200 underdog. A draw is going off at +625 odds.