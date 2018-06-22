WATCH: Gregory Paisley Say Wilfred Ndidi ‘Should Take Banania’

Gregory Paisley said that Nigeria’s Wilfred Ndidi should take “Banania” during his commentary on Nigeria’s World Cup game with Iceland. Paisley, a former defender with OGC Nice, made the comments on BeIN Sports’ French language channel on June 22. According to France TV Info, the English translation of Paisley’s comments were, “[Ndidi] must take Banania there, it lacks a little power.” Paisley was reacting to a poor touch by Ndidi, a midfielder who plays for Leicester City in the English Premier League, in the first half of the game.

Banania is a chocolate drink that is popular in France. In 1915, the company introduced their advertising picturing a black man wearing a fez. This advertising has long been associated with racism and an example of France’s colonial history. The Huffington Post said in their report on Paisley’s comments that Banania is “very controversial” in France thanks to their slogan, “Y’a bon” (It’s Good) and a picture of a smiling black man wearing a fez.

At half-time in the game, Paisley attempted to explain himself, via France TV Info, “I said Banania as I could have said Poulain or Benco. I said Banania because I drank it this morning, but one of my best friends is Senegalese.”

In a statement released on Twitter after the game, BeIN Sports France said, via Twitter translate, “beIN SPORTS regrets that some of the comments that were made on its antenna during the Nigeria-Iceland match could have been offensive to some of you. The chain apologizes to all those who felt hurt and offended. BEIN SPORTS recalls that the channel promotes the values ​​of sport and human values, which include respect and unity. All its teams are mobilized to offer the best coverage to all the nations that make this event live on our antennas.”

The New York Times reported on Banania’s attempts to rebrand itself after allegations of racism, and a lawsuit, in 2006. That piece notes that the infamous “Y’a Bon” slogan hasn’t been used by the company since 1977.

Nigeria won the game 2-0 with two outstanding goals from striker Ahmed Musa. The Guardian’s match-report says that the win gives Argentina renewed hope that they could make it into the second round of the World Cup.