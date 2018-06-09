WATCH: Kevin Durant Kisses Girlfriend Cassandra Anderson After Finals Win

VERY strange exchange between Kevin Durant and his girlfriend..? In the tunnel.. pic.twitter.com/K4lKrqtu8g — Nick Gray 👊🏻💥 (@oklahomanick) June 9, 2018

After Kevin Durant and the Warriors won their second straight championship, Durant took a moment to celebrate with his girlfriend, Cassandra Anderson. Durant was walking towards the locker room with the rest of the Warriors team, and spotted Anderson in the hallway which led to a bit of an awkward exchange.

Durant appeared to look for cameras, all while ABC was airing the moment live, then went in for a short kiss with Anderson. Neither Anderson or Durant have publicly acknowledged that they are dating, but Anderson has been spotted multiple times attending Warriors games. Sports Gossip reported that other significant others of Warriors players have posted photos of Anderson sitting in the wives and significant others section at games.

Anderson is a Bay Area real estate agent for Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices. She graduated from the University of Florida in 2012 with a degree in Recreation and Tourism. Anderson spoke about her background on her real estate bio.

Even though I recently moved to the Bay, the area is far from new to me. While living in Los Angeles, I would come up north to visit my siblings once a month. I absolutely love the chill, family-oreniented [sic] vibe that the Bay has to offer. Not only is the Bay one of the most desirable places to live, they also have two out of ten (San Jose & San Francisco) listed for the Hottest Market in 2018!…

Durant has been mostly quiet about his dating life since his public breakup in 2014 with former WNBA player Monica Wright, with whom he was engaged. Durant spoke with GQ about the breakup.

“I had a fiancée, but…I really didn’t know how to, like, love her, you know what I’m saying? We just went our separate ways,” Durant told GQ. “We was just hanging out, chilling. And I felt the energy. I felt, I need to do this right now. And I just did it. I was like…We’re engaged right now? We’re about to get married? So I was just like, cool! I love this girl. But I didn’t love her the right way.”

Durant will be a free agent this summer, but is expected to re-sign with the Warriors. Durant has been adamant about his desire to stay in the Bay Area as long as the team can figure out the financial details.

“Yeah, yeah, I feel as though [will return to Golden State],” Durant told the USA Today. “Everything, the money and stuff that’s got to, the contract got to (be) worked out, but I plan on being here. I said that earlier this year. I didn’t plan on anything else. But this is the NBA, and anything can happen. And I know that anything can happen, (because) I’ve been a part of this league for so long now.”

Durant won his second straight NBA Finals MVP award. Durant averaged 29 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.7 assists this post-season. Durant and the Warriors have won two straight titles since he joined Golden State.