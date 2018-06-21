Kevin McHale Allegedly Spotted at Trump Rally

Former Houston Rockets head coach and Celtics great Kevin McHale may have been spotted at a Donald Trump rally according to pictures that have surfaced on Twitter.

President Trump held a rally in Duluth, Minnesota on June 20 and in one of the pictures, we might have a look at Kevin McHale.

McHale has strong ties to the Timberwolves, who reside in Minnesota, and was also born in Minnesota so it’s entirely possible that is him in the picture. There has yet to be official confirmation so it’s hard to say for certain.

Just returning from the Great State of Minnesota where we had an incredible rally with 9,000 people, and at least 10,000 who could not get in – I will return! Congratulations to @PeteStauber who is loved and respected in Minnesota! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2018

President Trump reports at 9,000 people made it into the venue which makes a photo identifying Kevin McHale even more unlikely.

Although McHale hasn’t coached in the NBA since 2015, many are speculating this could be it for his coaching career in the NBA if this was indeed him at the rally.

President Trump’s administration has been under fire as of late due to its immigration laws and separation of children from their parents who cross the border.

Thousands came to cheer President Trump in Duluth. pic.twitter.com/SEzYnpnr5p — Glen Stubbe (@gspphoto) June 21, 2018

I’d love to get definitive confirmation. But if Kevin McHale actually showed up to Trump’s rally in Duluth today with everything that is happening now and what Trump’s done and stands for, yeah he’s cancelled. pic.twitter.com/A99QSV56s4 — Henry Lake (@lakeshow73) June 21, 2018

Screenshots of tweets allegedly from Lynn McHale, Kevin’s wife, show that she appears to side with the Trump administration which makes it seem more likely this is indeed Kevin at the rally.

She has since deleted her Twitter but we have been left with alleged screenshots of her tweets before the account was deleted.

Kevin McHale's wife's tweets are … ugh … pic.twitter.com/aSwVhjCOP0 — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) June 21, 2018

Kevin McHale is among the Celtics’ leaders in games played, points scored and rebounding making him one of the all-time greats and having his number 32 jersey retired. McHale was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999. He is a three-time NBA champion with the Celtics and was chose to the 50 Greatest Players in NBA History team.

Since his firing from the Houston Rockets McHale has been serving as an on-air analyst for NBA TV.

Seeing him at this rally has dealt a death blow to many fans who have found it impossible to support President Trump.

Just catching up on this Kevin McHale thing. Look, nothing surprises me anymore. He’s from Minnesota and is a Boston legend. Sooooo, yeah 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Carron J. Phillips (@carronJphillips) June 21, 2018

One of my childhood idols, Kevin McHale, just kicked six year old me right in the gut and I feel it 32 years later. With interest. Fuck you, Kevin. https://t.co/6DTGsp3YyV — Gavin (@ResIpsaLocutus) June 21, 2018

Kevin McHale? More like Kevin McFail. Thank you. — Barry McCockiner (@Sp0rtsTalkJo3) June 21, 2018

McHale was actually in charge of the Timberwolves and helped orchestrate the deal that shipped Timberwolves superstar Kevin Garnett to the Boston Celtics which helped created the Big 3 in Boston and win the Celtics another championship.

It remains to be seen if McHale’s appearance at the Trump rally will have any impact on his current gig at NBA TV or if it will affect his potential coaching career, if does indeed decide to resume that.

The Kevin McHale Wikipedia page has already been edited. pic.twitter.com/NTMJtOd2I7 — Sean Craig (@sdbcraig) June 21, 2018

Some work was already done on McHale’s Wikipedia page which states he works as an analyst when he is not attending Donald Trump rallies. Wikipedia edits don’t tend to stay up for very long so this one might end up being short lived.

With many coaches and players speaking out against Donald Trump, the appearance of McHale at the rally is troublesome. Both LeBron James and Stephen Curry said they would not attend the White House, which is what happened last year as well.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich and former Detroit Pistons head coach Stan Van Gundy have both been outspoken in how they feel about the current president. Here’s what Popovich said about Donald Trump when he was elected.

“I’ve spoken on this before and I probably will again. Right now I’m just trying to formulate thoughts. It’s still early and I’m still sick to my stomach. Not basically because the Republicans won or anything, but the disgusting tenor and tone and all the comments that have been xenophobic, homophobic, racist, misogynistic, and I live in that country where half the country ignored all that to elect someone. That’s the scariest part of the whole thing to me. … “I’m a rich white guy, and I’m sick to my stomach thinking about it. I can’t imagine being a Muslim right now, or a woman, or an African-American, a Hispanic, a handicapped person, how disenfranchised they might feel. And for anyone in those groups that voted for him, it’s just beyond my comprehension how they ignore all that. “And so, my final conclusion is — my big fear is — we are Rome.”

At the time of this writing, McHale has not acknowledge if that was him at the rally or not.